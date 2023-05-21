Venkatesh Daggubati unveils Nawazuddin’s look from ‘Saindhav’

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI): South star Venkatesh Daggubati has unveiled actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look from the upcoming movie “Saindhav”.

Venkatesh, who is headlining the high-octane action film from director Sailesh Kolanu, shared Siddiqui’s character poster on the occasion of the Hindi cinema actor’s 49th birthday on Friday.

“Happy Birthday @Nawazuddin_S! Can’t wait for the world to meet the fearsome Vikas Malik,” Venkatesh wrote on his social media handles.

In the poster, Siddiqui is seen posing with a cigar in hand while sitting atop a car’s bonnet.

“Saindhav” is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner.

Siddiqui’s upcoming projects also include “Noorani Chehra”, a film about body positivity, ZEE5’s “Haddi”, Kangana Ranaut’s production venture’s “Tiku Weds Sheru”, and supernatural thriller “Adbhut”.

Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India Animals That Don’t Sleep Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao Biggest Snakes In The World