Vijay’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ to release on September 5

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Tamil superstar Vijay on Thursday announced his upcoming feature film “The Greatest of All Time” will be released in theatres worldwide on September 5.

The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment.

Vijay, who plays a double role in the movie, shared a new poster of the movie on his official X page. The poster mentioned the film’s release date as ‘September Fifth’.

“The Greatest of All Time” will also feature actors Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.
Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music for the movie and Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer.

Vijay, known for films such as “Leo”, “Mersal”, “Master”, and “Bigil”, is set to make a full-time political entry after the release of “The Greatest of All Time”.

In February, the actor launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and announced plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

