Assam Aims for UNESCO Heritage Status for Majuli and Sivasagar

GUWAHATI, APR 18: In a renewed push to secure UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Majuli and Sivasagar in Upper Assam, the state cabinet has initiated expert consultations following the recent success of Charaideo Maidams’ recognition.

The move is seen as a major effort to position these districts as prominent heritage tourism destinations in Northeast India.

Despite the optimism, several challenges remain. The application for Majuli has been pending for years, despite multiple submissions, while the Ahom dynasty monuments in Sivasagar require a comprehensive conservation strategy.

Officials stress the need for a clear demarcation of Sivasagar’s heritage zone, given the wide spread of its historical properties.

According to reports, the state government has directed officials to make every effort to secure UNESCO approval. Separate nomination dossiers will be prepared for each site, with former Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director K.C. Nauriyal, who successfully prepared Charaideo’s dossier, likely to lead the effort for Majuli and Sivasagar.

Majuli has been in contention for UNESCO recognition since 2004, primarily for its cultural heritage. However, officials are now considering a “mixed category” nomination that highlights both its natural and cultural significance — a rare category for India, previously achieved only by Khangchendzonga National Park.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar, known for its distinctive architecture and historical importance, is also seen as a strong contender. Authorities must decide whether to include Rangpur, the former capital of the Ahom dynasty, in the nomination, although challenges like encroachment persist. The recent restoration of 13 Ahom monuments in Sivasagar is expected to boost its profile and attract greater visitor interest.