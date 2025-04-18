34.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 18, 2025
type here...

Assam Aims for UNESCO Heritage Status for Majuli and Sivasagar

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 18: In a renewed push to secure UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Majuli and Sivasagar in Upper Assam, the state cabinet has initiated expert consultations following the recent success of Charaideo Maidams’ recognition.

- Advertisement -

The move is seen as a major effort to position these districts as prominent heritage tourism destinations in Northeast India.

Related Posts:

Despite the optimism, several challenges remain. The application for Majuli has been pending for years, despite multiple submissions, while the Ahom dynasty monuments in Sivasagar require a comprehensive conservation strategy.

Officials stress the need for a clear demarcation of Sivasagar’s heritage zone, given the wide spread of its historical properties.

According to reports, the state government has directed officials to make every effort to secure UNESCO approval. Separate nomination dossiers will be prepared for each site, with former Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director K.C. Nauriyal, who successfully prepared Charaideo’s dossier, likely to lead the effort for Majuli and Sivasagar.

- Advertisement -

Majuli has been in contention for UNESCO recognition since 2004, primarily for its cultural heritage. However, officials are now considering a “mixed category” nomination that highlights both its natural and cultural significance — a rare category for India, previously achieved only by Khangchendzonga National Park.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar, known for its distinctive architecture and historical importance, is also seen as a strong contender. Authorities must decide whether to include Rangpur, the former capital of the Ahom dynasty, in the nomination, although challenges like encroachment persist. The recent restoration of 13 Ahom monuments in Sivasagar is expected to boost its profile and attract greater visitor interest.

View all stories
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Imposes Indefinite Movement Restrictions After Deadly Village Clash

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May