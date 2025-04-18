34.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 18, 2025
type here...

Manipur Imposes Indefinite Movement Restrictions After Deadly Village Clash

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 18: The Manipur government has enforced indefinite movement restrictions following a violent clash between two villages over a land dispute, which left one person dead and five others injured.

- Advertisement -

Authorities reported that on Thursday, residents of Lungreiphung Tang and Shangching villages exchanged gunfire during the confrontation. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Ramyon RK, while three individuals from Shangching and two from Lungreiphung Tang sustained injuries.

Related Posts:

In response to the violence, Additional District Magistrate Polly Makan issued prohibitory orders, restricting movement in both villages to prevent further escalation.

“The Ukhrul Superintendent of Police has warned of potential disturbances stemming from the ongoing land dispute, posing a serious threat to peace and public safety,” the government order stated, highlighting the risk of further violence and property damage.

The restrictions came into effect at 2:30 pm on Thursday and will remain until further notice. The directive also prohibits any processions or gatherings without prior authorization.

View all stories
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra Inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of World...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May