Manipur Imposes Indefinite Movement Restrictions After Deadly Village Clash

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 18: The Manipur government has enforced indefinite movement restrictions following a violent clash between two villages over a land dispute, which left one person dead and five others injured.

Authorities reported that on Thursday, residents of Lungreiphung Tang and Shangching villages exchanged gunfire during the confrontation. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Ramyon RK, while three individuals from Shangching and two from Lungreiphung Tang sustained injuries.

In response to the violence, Additional District Magistrate Polly Makan issued prohibitory orders, restricting movement in both villages to prevent further escalation.

“The Ukhrul Superintendent of Police has warned of potential disturbances stemming from the ongoing land dispute, posing a serious threat to peace and public safety,” the government order stated, highlighting the risk of further violence and property damage.

The restrictions came into effect at 2:30 pm on Thursday and will remain until further notice. The directive also prohibits any processions or gatherings without prior authorization.