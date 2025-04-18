Congress MP Saleng Sangma Slams Meghalaya Government Over Border Smuggling, Drug Crisis

HT Digital

SHILLONG, APR 18: Congress MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma, launched a sharp attack on the Meghalaya state government on Thursday, accusing it of failing to control illegal trade and smuggling along the porous border with Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

Saleng alleged that the government’s negligence has fueled a growing drug crisis in the state, leading to a disturbing rise in HIV infections, particularly among children. Expressing deep concern, he stated that the number of drug users in Meghalaya has now crossed three lakh, linking the surge directly to unchecked smuggling activities.

Highlighting multiple issues, the MP also criticized the state administration for its inaction against illegal stone quarrying, cross-border smuggling, and rampant illegal coal mining and transportation.

Saleng announced that he plans to visit the vulnerable border areas soon and will convene a joint meeting with Customs officials, the Border Security Force (BSF), and district commissioners to closely assess the ground realities.

He pointed out that Meghalaya’s 443-kilometer-long border with Bangladesh has long been a hotspot for illegal activities, including the smuggling of cattle, coal, stone, narcotics, and drugs.

- Advertisement -

Despite repeated assurances from the authorities about tightened border security, Saleng claimed that illegal operations continue to flourish, blaming enforcement gaps and a lack of political will for the worsening situation.