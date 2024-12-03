Vikrant Massey announces break from films, says ‘time to recalibrate’

New Delhi, Dec 2: In a rare instance of an actor announcing that he’s taking a break from films, “12th Fail” star Vikrant Massey on Monday announced that it was time for him to “recalibrate” and go back home. The announcement comes weeks after the release of his latest movie “The Sabarmati Report” on the aftermath of the Godhra train burning of 2002. He said during promotions of the film, which released on November 15, that he had received death threats on social media but is not worried as it is “purely based on facts”.

Massey, who recently garnered success and acclaim with 2023’s “12th Fail” and the recent Netflix movie “Sector 26”, thanked fans for their “phenomenal” support in the last few years. “But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor (sic)” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram. Massey welcomed his first child, son Vardaan, with actor-wife Sheetal Thakur in February. The actor, also known for TV series “Balika Vadhu”, films “Lootera”, “A Death in the Gunj”, and “Cargo” as well as web series “Mirzapur”, said he has one more release lined up for 2025.

“So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted! (sic)” he wrote. It’s an unusual though not unprecedented move.

In 2019, Zaira Wasim, the breakout star of sports drama “Dangal”, announced her “disassociation” from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Veteran actor Vinod Khanna also shocked his fans when, at the height of his career, he left Bollywood to follow his spiritual guru, Osho Rajneesh, to Oregon in the United States in 1982. (PTI)