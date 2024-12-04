22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Vikrant Massey says his social media post misinterpreted: Not quitting acting

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Dec 3:”12th Fail” star Vikrant Massey on Tuesday said his social media post about going on a hiatus from movies is only a temporary break to focus on family and health and it should not be misinterpreted as his retirement. Many publications ran stories around the actor’s Instagram post stating Massey had hung his boots much to the shock of fans and the film industry.

Now Massey has issued a clarification, saying he owes everything to acting but needs some time away from the spotlight. “My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right,” the 37-year-old said in the statement.

“Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment,” he added. His announcement came weeks after the release of his latest movie “The Sabarmati Report”. It has earned Rs 36.64 crore (gross) at the box office since its release on November 15.

His Instagram post read: “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home.  “As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted (sic)”

The same day Massey attended a special screening of the film in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building. (PTI)

