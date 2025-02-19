22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
type here...

vProduction begins on G D Naidu biopic starring R Madhavan

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 18: Production is underway on the India schedule of the upcoming biopic “G D Naidu”, featuring R Madhavan in the role of Indian inventor and engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu. Madhavan will play the title role in the film, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar.

The actor shared the announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. “Need all your blessings and good wishes,” Madhavan captioned the post, which also featured the film’s poster with “India Schedule Begins” written over it.  

- Advertisement -

Naidu is referred to as the ‘Edison of India’ and is credited for the manufacturing of the first electric motor in India. He made significant contributions to a variety of fields, including mechanical, electrical and agricultural.

Related Posts:

“G D Naidu” has music by Govind Vasantha and also stars Jayaraman, Yogi Babu and Priyamani in pivotal roles. It is backed by Varghese Moolans Pictures, Tricolour Films, and Media Max Entertainment. This is not the first time Madhavan is playing a real-life character on screen. He essayed the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his 2022 directorial debut “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”.  (PTI)

10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India