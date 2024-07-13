31 C
When two people are in love, nothing else matters: Sonakshi Sinha on wedding

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 12: Actor Sonakshi Sinha says nothing else should matter when two people are in love and she is happy that she got to follow her heart by marrying longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.
Sinha and Iqbal, also an actor, had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a star-studded reception on June 23.
“…I feel that when two people are in love, nothing else matters. And I hope people have the strength to follow their heart which is what I did and I’m happy,” the actor told PTI, adding that she hopes that everyone gets to live in harmony and should “appreciate and respect each other wherever they come from”.
Asked about the most special instances from her wedding, Sonakshi said there were several moments of joy that she vividly remembers, including the ceremony where they signed the marriage documents.
“… Just before we left for the reception and the house started to get empty as everyone was proceeding towards the venue, it was just the two of us and we took a moment. We went up to the house that we were going to make (a home) with each other and (paused) to take it all in. We looked out at the city and just held each other,” she said.
Sinha, who currently stars in the horror comedy “Kakuda” with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, is enjoying a career upswing with the success of “Dahaad” last year and “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” this year. Like “Heeramandi”, Sinha has also played a double role in “Kakuda”, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of “Munjya” fame. “It’s very interesting, especially when you are getting to do it in the same film. You are playing two very different characters and you have to show that differently. I enjoyed it a lot.” (PTI)

 

