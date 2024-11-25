Working with Pratik Gandhi is always a joy: Divyenndu on reuniting with ‘Madgaon Express’ co-star

Panaji, Nov 24: Actor Divyenndu says his creative partnership with Pratik Gandhi, his co-star from “Madgaon Express” and the upcoming movie “Agni”, is one rooted in mutual respect and ease.

The duo first starred together on actor Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut “Madgaon Express”, which was released to universal praise in March this year.

Their upcoming movie is “Agni”, a Prime Video film on firefighters.

“He is a great friend of mine. We both really like each other as actors and on screen there is a certain kind of ease we have, there is a certain kind of mutual admiration we have for each other and working with him is always a joy,” Divyenndu told PTI in an interview.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia of “Raees” fame, “Agni” is a never-before-told story about firefighters and pays homage to their fearless spirit, honour, and sacrifices. It is backed by Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment in association with Prime Video.

Divyenndu, also known for starring in critically-acclaimed series “Mirzapur” and “The Railway Men”, said “Agni” was special because it is the first film that talks about the lives of firefighters.

“When we think of our heroes, we think of army, navy, military, cricketers or say actors, we tend to glorify them a lot. But I think the job that people from the fire department do is such a thankless job. Nobody talks about them.”

“Imagine a situation where a building is on fire, your reaction would be to run from there and there are these bunch of people who think that we have to go in now. It’s amazing. So, we have tried to portray that. With that it’s again a thriller so there is a suspense in the film like who’s doing it, what doing it. So, that’s ‘Agni’ for you,” he added.

Playing different characters tends to have an impact on one’s psyche, he added.

“It’s bound to happen. You are a human being, you go and behave in a certain manner everyday and after a cut it cannot just end. There will always be some of its residue left inside you. But I am happy about it. I’m not complaining, like I said, I always wanted to do this.”

“I always had one aim, to do as different kinds of films as possible, as different characters as possible. I am not someone who really is happy that this one thing has worked, so let’s consolidate this and make this your own. No, I want to do as different work as possible.”

Divyenndu was speaking on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to attend the premiere of his film “Saali Mohabbat”, directed by Tisca Chopra.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Manish Malhotra, the movie also features Radhika Apte, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

It focuses on an unpretentious housewife who tells a story of infidelity, deceit and murder. While her listeners are riveted, one of them gets the message she intended.

“It’s very hard to explain this film, it’s just a human story, I would say,” Divyenndu said.

The actor also said he is happy to return as Munna Bhaiya in “Mirzapur: The Film”.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie will be released in 2026 and also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are set to return as Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.

“The ‘Mirzapur’ film is happening and he is going to be back. Even, I don’t know anything more than this,” Divyenndu said.

Besides, the actor has a string of projects lined up for release.

“I have done a show called ‘Tatkaal’, based on the scam of Tatkal tickets, which is an incredible thing. I have done one more film ‘Pehchaan’ for Jio Studios, which is a suspense psychological thriller.”

“I am working on my next project about which I can’t tell you right now, you will get to know about it in a few days. So, yeah, its all happening. I’m not complaining.” (PTI)