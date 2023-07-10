American Independence Day 2023 Celebration In Professional Hands

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

In the fall, America is known for its stunning cherry blossoms, but year-round, it is hailed as the land of professionals. Even the celebration of Independence Day is entrusted to the management of hardworking experts. This year, after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic, I find myself in the United States once again, specifically in Virginia, for my assignment at Virginia Commonwealth University. It’s a wonderful opportunity for me to spend a sizzling July 4th with my granddaughter, Renee, who missed out on the Independence Day fireworks for the past two years.

- Advertisement -

We were incredibly excited to witness the festivities in Virginia, particularly in Chesterfield County. However, we soon learned that the Chesterfield Fire Department had urged residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. Captain Joe Harvey emphasized that all permissible fireworks were illegal to store, sell, possess, and use. The authorities simply wanted to ensure the citizens had a fun-filled Fourth of July while keeping everyone safe.

As we made our way from our residence in Richmond to Chesterfield, we encountered many closed lanes and witnessed a strong police presence on the roads. Eventually, we reached our destination, but had to park our car quite a distance away. Despite this inconvenience, everything was organized with commendable discipline – a trait not commonly observed during our own Indian festivities. However, being in America, we embraced the American way of doing things. My four-year-old granddaughter, Renee, adorned herself as an American Princess, proudly waving the American flag and wearing princess shoes on her little feet. It was her first celebration of American Independence in Virginia, where her parents are working and settled, even though she was born in our New Jersey home.

During the journey, Renee anxiously worried about her “Babi” (Dad) and gave us instructions to reach the venue quickly. Meanwhile, we focused on finding a parking spot, unaware of the wonderful arrangements for free parking. Chesterfield County was adorned with lush greenery, and the natural surroundings were enhanced by beautiful flowers. The leaves were beginning to change colors in the summer, creating a sight resembling a forest. We noticed many people leisurely strolling through the dense trees, seemingly unfazed by the scorching sun. Finally, after half an hour, we arrived at the spot.

The fireworks were scheduled to begin at 9:15 pm, but we reached around 6:30 pm. To keep the children entertained, there were numerous rides, and Renee eagerly tried each one alongside many other children. The organizers generously distributed candies, lollipops, chocolates, and cold water. However, there was strict security at the gate, with police officers reminding everyone that in Chesterfield County, all fireworks, including sparklers, were illegal. Being caught with illegal fireworks could result in a Class 1 misdemeanor, leading to a fine of up to $2,500 or even a year in jail. Captain Harvey expressed his disappointment, stating that many people were unaware of the fireworks’ illegality in Chesterfield.

- Advertisement -

Over the past five years, Chesterfield Fire has responded to 27 fireworks-related incidents from July 3rd to July 5th, with nine of those incidents resulting in some form of structure fire. The safety measures put in place were praiseworthy, and the police highlighted that sparklers were just as dangerous as aerial fireworks. They explained that the wire handle of a sparkler, when ignited, could reach temperatures of up to 1,800 degrees. While children may perceive sparklers as innocent, a single misstep could result in severe burns or start a fire. Firefighters and police had confiscated numerous illegal fireworks throughout the county, and the police cautioned that most fireworks marketed towards children were deceptively portrayed as innocent and safe. Parents often purchase these items without fully understanding the potential dangers they pose when ignited.

We spent nearly two hours at the event and began to feel hungry. My daughter brought pizza and burgers, which were delicious and satisfied our appetites. We captured pictures and recorded videos, cherishing the memories. On the stage, musical performances enthralled the audience throughout the evening. The crowd was manageable, and we comfortably sat on the grass. Parents brought wagons for their children, while the elderly had folding chairs and mats for seating. The event organizers ensured there were numerous temporary toilets, along with tissue papers and handwashing facilities. The hygienic arrangements were truly commendable.

Finally, at the stroke of 9:15 pm, the fireworks began with an exhilarating countdown. The night sky lit up with a breathtaking display of firecrackers, all closely monitored by two drones gracefully gliding through the air. The fireworks spectacle continued for thirty minutes, transforming the entire area into a magical wonderland. As visitors from India, we were fully captivated by the show, marveling at the artistically arranged pageantry. With all lights turned off, the ground was enveloped in darkness, allowing the mesmerizing lights from the fireworks to take center stage. It was a sight to behold—children waving American flags in awe and silence.

Apart from Chesterfield County, there were also popular Independence Day parades and celebrations in Dale City and the Manassas Visitor’s Center. Families brought their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, where an unusual daytime fireworks show was held. In the City of Fairfax, the Independence Day Parade delighted attendees, featuring high school marching bands, inflatable parade balloons, floats, and clowns. The Fourth of July Fireworks on the National Mall were equally enjoyable, as were the firework displays in Herndon, Ferry Farm, and Bready Park.

- Advertisement -

All across America, including Historic Downtown Manassas and Ripley, West Virginia, vibrant celebrations took place, each one a testament to the spirit of independence. From morning naturalization ceremonies to daytime fireworks displays, Americans came together to honor their nation’s founding. The festivities featured rides for children, face painting, live music, food concessions, and an array of vendors, creating an all-American experience.

As the fireworks show came to an end, we felt a sense of awe and gratitude for being able to witness such a remarkable celebration of American independence. The memories we created with our granddaughter, Renee, on that special July 4th in Virginia will forever hold a cherished place in our hearts. (The author at present is an affiliate faculty of English in Virginia Commonwealth University and a columnist; he may be reached at profratanbhattacharjee@gmail.com)