Career In Hotel And Hospital Management

By: Manas Chakraverty

With global economic and industrial expansions and influence of new technologies replacing conventional methods hotel industry is becoming one of the fastest growing sectors offering scores of employment opportunities with lucrative salaries. And same is the demand for a career in hospital industry, as this sector is the life-line of health-care industry and unlike earlier times, where senior doctors and nurses managed the hospital functions, at present times, the scenario has changed and the services of qualified hospital management professionals are required for smooth functioning of hospitals.

Let me take each sector specific prospects one by one. Well I will try to explain it to the best of my ability and it may look boring but if you read till the end probably I may make some sense.

Firstly, the Field of Culinary Arts and hotel management needs a sense of passion and proficiency because you cannot enter it thinking you will start to mint money or because you feel you will become a manager or an executive chef immediately after graduation if the colleges or faculty say this, it is false. You need to create a niche for yourself only then you can stay in the industry. Secondly, it is not a 9 to 5 Job, no not at all, it is a job that requires effort and time and once you realize this you develop a sense of hospitality and understand what it demands, only then can you scale heights. Thirdly, mentoring it is very important that you are properly mentored and groomed and are shown all the faces of the industry so that you make an informed choice. So, choose a college that accentuates these points then it does not matter if you are a boy or girl the field is not gender specific and neither is its success. So look for the best hotel management and culinary arts colleges in NE states of India. Below is a comparative evaluation of the pros and cons in this career.

Positive aspects are – you are meeting lots of different people from different cultures and make their vacations or business trip special. Hospitality careers are international. Once established you can travel the world and discover new cultures and regions. Management salaries in the top league are not bad and you have lots of additional perks.

Negative aspects are – the start of the career is very tough as you have to work your way up through the ranks. Competition from the lower ranks is tough and you have to move up the career path quickly not to get stuck at a dead end. Beginning salaries are low.

The sector of healthcare and hospital management has not been explored completely in India. In coming future, there will be a requirement of over a million healthcare management professionals in India. Therefore, those who have pursued an MBA in hospital management will face a huge demand from hospitals and other healthcare centers who would be looking to recruit healthcare managers. Students from top universities are always taught well in advance to face ethical, political, social, economic and legal challenges which form a part of hospital management. The Indian healthcare industry that consists of hospitals, medical devices, equipment and healthcare insurance is an industry with huge advancements & a channel which will see massive growth in coming years.

So these two career paths will always have high demand in the hotel and hospital sectors and shall always be growing exponentially in the years to come especially in the NE states. So students with a neck to build a career in the service and management sector should go for a course in Hotel or Hospital management. Understanding this huge potential and demand for management professionals in Hotel and Hospital sector, some leading hotels and hospitals in Guwahati have started their own management institutes in Guwahati. To name a few leaders in this sector Hotel Gateway Grandeur (A four-star category hotel operating in Guwahati and Shillong) has established Gateway Institute of Hotel Management, affiliated to Gauhati University and is offering BBA (Hotel Management). The first batch of BBA passed out from this institute has been placed in leading hotel chains across India. Likewise Down Town Hospital (a leading super speciality hospital in Guwahati) is also imparting MBA (Hospital Management) along with many other nursing and para-medical courses under its reputed university ADTU (Assam Down Town University). So students from NE states willing to study these highly demanding management courses in hotel or hospital sector can avail these courses right here from the leaders in these sectors to get the best internship and practical knowledge and become better employable management graduates. (The author is an entrepreneur & freelancer. He can be reached at manaschakraverty@gmail.com or 8638224504)