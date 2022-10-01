Elders Are Our Existence And Not A Burden

International Day of Older Persons

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

The elderly are increasing rapidly in our country, but the resources available to them are decreasing. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of all of us that instead of keeping them aside, they should be integrated into the lives of communities to take care of them physically and mentally, where they can contribute substantially to improving the social conditions. It is very important to try to convert the ‘problem’ of the elderly into a ‘solution’.

Elderly population and health challenges have emerged in the country during the Corona period; the largest comprehensive national survey has been conducted in the country to scientifically examine the health, economic and social determinants and consequences of the aging population in India. It is India’s first and the world’s largest ever survey to provide a longitudinal database to formulate policies and programs for the elderly population on the parameters of social, health, and economic well-being. This includes the use of Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) technology for the country and state representative sample socioeconomic scenarios, broad, contextual focus, longitudinal design, data collection, quality control, and Geographic Information System (GIS). This will lead to the synergy between various national health programs.

Keeping in view the emerging trends in the demographic, socio-economic, and other relevant sectors in the country, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is formulating a National Policy for Senior Citizens, covering issues such as financial and food security, health care, and nutrition. In developing India, the population will be healthier and live longer in the future. Research indicates that 12% of India’s population will be 60 years of age by 2030 and according to the United Nations Population Fund; this is expected to increase to 19.4% by 2050.

There are going to be more women than men in the 60+ age group. Longevity has led to an increase in the number of people over the age of 80, accounting for about 11 million people. With around 6 lakh people over the age of 100, India will have the largest number of people by 2050. The number of senior citizens increased from 10.38 crore in 2011 to 17.3 crore in 2026 and 30 crores in 2050. Thus, the need for programs for their welfare increases.

With an increase in life expectancy, the nuclearization of families, dependence on others for their day-to-day maintenance, and age-related difficulties; the life of elderly people is a difficult challenge. The problem is compounded for older women due to greater economic dependence. In rural areas, where 70% of the elderly live, economic reasons and poor quality of medical services lead to serious conditions, especially for those over the age of 80. 5.1 crore elderly population is living below the poverty line and due to increasing crimes against senior citizens, the condition of elderly people is pathetic.

The percentage of India’s senior citizens has been increasing at an increasing rate in recent years and this trend is likely to continue. According to the State of World Population 2019 report, six percent of India’s population was 65 years and above. An increase in life expectancy, though desirable, has posed new challenges to the modern world. The problem of the increasing population has become a matter of concern for many countries today. Provisions for pensions and healthcare are slashing the budget. Home to over 100 million elderly people and the number expected to increase three-fold in the next three decades, India will face many challenges.

In the changing environment, nuclear families are keeping the elderly away from the doorstep of the house. Children have started liking PUBG instead of grandmother’s story, and elders have longed to talk to their children. He is becoming a victim of loneliness in some corner of the house. In such a situation, their mental-economic-social problems are increasing. Pension is getting reduced in front of inflation. There is a dire need to bring separate schemes for the elderly along with their health care by including the elderly in the Ayushman scheme. So that elders in every household are seen as a blessing, not a burden. (The author is a Research scholar, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist)