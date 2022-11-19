Every Good Citizen Adds To The Strength Of A Nation

By: Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

19th November is celebrated as World Citizen Day to provide an opportunity for the people to understand and recognise different kinds of people and their action. Being a citizen of the world makes a closer bonding with people of different culture, religion, races, and location. It makes every citizen of the world know every other citizen of the world in a better way possible.There is no proper mention about the first occurrence of the World Citizen Day. In the year 2000, the Association of World Citizens (AWC) has filed a resolution proposing that November 19th should be declared as World Citizens Day. The aim of the Citizens Day is to make the people realize that all the humans of the world are united, and any decision taken by few will impact others. It should be realized that all the humans of this world are associated, and any decision taken by few can impact on others. This is true for both negative and positive actions. Hence, this day calls for a greater recognition of the need for cooperation and wilful action.

- Advertisement -

A citizen of a country is an individual recognized under the custom or law as being a legal member of a sovereign nation or allegiance to a government in exchange for its protection, whether at home or abroad. A citizen is one of the dominant pillars of the country. A good citizen must live in peace and harmony with his neighbours and fellow citizens. He must respect the institutions of his country. A good citizen must always respect the laws of the state and should have no patience with criminals and anti-social elements. He must be vigilant against the enemies of the country.

The role of the citizen is a role with many parts that make up one model character. A good citizen must remain loyal to its country and respect all laws laid down by its government. They also work to improve their communities and stay up-to-date on all the goings-on.They also obligate all Indians to promote the spirit of common brotherhood, protect the environment and public property, develop scientific temper, abjure violence, and strive towards excellence in all spheres of life.

Rights are given to the citizens for their individual moral, material or personality development and growth in social life. Responsibility is a moral duty that one should perform, such as recycling, preserving culture and heritage, etc. Voting is both a right and a responsibility. Another great duty of a citizen is to work for the good of his people. He should enjoy his personal and private liberties in such a way that the liberties of other people are not interfered with. Every citizen owes to his country unconditional service and obedience. Perhaps the greatest duty of a citizen is to take a keen interest in the political affairs of his country. He has to make wise use of his voting power and place honest, intelligent and patriotic men at the helm of state affairs.

As a citizen of the country, we are morally and legally required to perform our duties furnished by the government. Let us cherish and follow the noble ideals which inspired our national struggle for freedom and uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. (The author is a freelance journalist, writer & a cartoonist. He can be reached at dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in)