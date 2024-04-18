28 C
Increasing incidents of assaults on Hindu Americans                   

The incidents of killings of India students in US seem to have got to be  just a matter of statistics grabbing the headlines of media alone. Though told to be far more, the  authorized sources confirm 10 Hindu students so far have lost the lives. That to  face the situation thus arose it must be understood at first hand that it is a part of  long term well designed conspiracy of putting   the Hindu identity in US to be finished off. And the centre of which  have got to be nowhere but  the institutions for higher learning, more notably! But now this ugly turn of event has shown that time has come to act upon to get out of it.

By: Er. Rajesh Pathak

Today  in the many universities the things like Indian students union has got to be out of existence. Only South-Asian students unions are active, where the students from Pakistan and Bangladesh are also clubbed. Now question persist as to what  harmonise  us and them  when the jihad is being exported jointly by them in our country! Today the things demand for Hindu students union more than Indian students union alone in US, in fact. When in the same educational institutions the Jews, Muslims, Chinese students union could  flourish, why not that of Hindus to express their solidarity? Emerging challenges call for setting free from being ‘over broad-minded’. When our own population there is  so big, why to get into the self-deluding  whims of one sided fake bhaicharawad or sense of brotherhood  deliberately sponsored by left-liberal echo-system! This only happened to be a vile tactic to hijack our identity which could be noticed at different levels in US. So are the things that in the International film festivals the films are shown  though after the names Cambodia, Japan, Vietnam; whereas those from India are mentioned as South Asian’s. While in this category every second film happen to be that of India, notably !

Ilhan Umar says in full audacity that she is a Somalian first, an American later. And, she will prefer Islamic Sharia to American laws. She gets away all at ease saying so. Hindus are also needed to be vocal about their identity as Hindu American first, standing organised against any ill-intentioned bid of  assismilating  them  to be a part  of South Asians only.

