Journalism Losing Freedom

Press Freedom Day Special

By: Dr. Priyanka Saurabh

Media acts as a watchdog of public interest in a democracy. It plays an important role in a democracy and serves to inform people about events of national and international importance. The media is considered the “fourth estate” in democratic countries along with the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary. Its importance in influencing readers can be gauged from the role it played during the freedom struggle, politically educating millions of Indians who joined their fight against British imperialism were.

Journalism is a profession which does service. It also takes away the privilege of questioning others. The basic objective of journalism is to serve the people with news, views, comments and information on matters of public interest in a fair, accurate, unbiased and civilized manner and language. Press is an essential pillar of democracy. It purifies and shapes public opinion. Parliamentary democracy can flourish only under the watchful eyes of the media. Media not only reports but also acts as a bridge between the state and the public.

With the advent of private TV channels, media has taken over the reins of human life and society in every walk of life. Media today is not satisfied as the fourth estate, it has assumed paramount importance in society and governance. While playing the role of an informer, the media also takes the form of a motivator and a leader. Such is the influence of the media that it can make or break a person, an institution or an idea. Hence all pervasive and all-powerful is its influence on society today. With so much power and authority, the media cannot lose sight of its privileges, duties and responsibilities.

Today paid news, media trial, non-issues are being presented as real news, while real issues are being sidelined, news of real and social interest is being ignored and for profit and political side. Fact distortion, fake news, yellow journalism is being done behind the increase in the cases of paid news, most of the media groups in India are of big corporate houses who are in this field for quantum profit and work only for profit. The low salary of journalists and the desire to become famous quickly is also a reason behind yellow journalism.

Statistics also reveal the secret that about 40 percent of the total budget of most of the political parties goes towards media related expenses. The use of money power, alcohol and paid news in elections is a matter of grave concern today. According to the Press Council of India, news that is being broadcast in print or electronic media for cash or other benefits is called paid news. But it is a very difficult task to prove that the special news shown on any channel or the news published in the newspaper is paid news only.

Absence of objective journalism gives rise to false presentation of truth in a society that affects people’s perception and views. As seen in the Cambridge Analytica case, biased news coverage on social media platforms influenced US elections. To chase sensationalism and high TRP rates as seen in the coverage of 26/11 terrorist attacks in India, had put the internal security of the nation at risk. Sensational-driven reporting compromised the identity of rape victims and survivors, despite court guidelines.

Paid news and fake news can manipulate public perception and lead to hatred, violence, and disharmony between different communities within a society. With the advent of social media, technological changes, the reach of media has grown in depth. Its reach and role in influencing public opinion make it even more important to ensure its impartiality, non-partisan calls for enforcement of journalistic ethics.

It is therefore important that for the media to play its important role effectively and efficiently, the media should operate within a well-defined code of conduct while maintaining its independence and editorial independence. Since irresponsible journalism invites sanctions, robbing the media of their independence, professional conduct and ethical practice are critical to safeguarding media independence and ensuring that the public’s invested trust in the media is maintained.

In the changing times, ‘ethics’ should be promoted in media related educational institutions. An ‘independent investigation team’ should be formed which would monitor the work related to fair broadcast of journalism and transmission of sensitive information. Meetings of social scientists and media persons should be held at regular intervals so that all together can find solutions related to social problems and make strategies. Media should be freed from political pressure, as well as it should be ensured that the ‘code of conduct related to journalism’ is followed.

In the present era, journalism divided into camps is taking the society in the wrong direction, the fourth pillar has fallen. Some people are in journalism/literature because they need it for their own selfish ends. While some people are there because journalism and literature need them, only then the society has survived. There are many who, instead of writing truth and balance, have been languishing for years; they should do justice to their primary desire. The rest will be seen, the future generation of journalists will have to take a balanced decision and move forward, and only then that pillar can stand firmly and equal the three others.

On the one hand, the media is a powerful medium for the awareness of the people; on the other hand, it also makes the government aware of the problems of the country. Due to media being considered as the fourth pillar of democracy, it is expected that it should make its positive contribution in the interest of the country. In today’s changing times, along with the role of media, the way of reporting has also changed. Looking at the time, the media should play the role of a neutral watchdog instead of singing songs for their selfishness. (The author is a Research Scholar in Political Science, poetess, freelance journalist and a columnist)