Meaning Of The Tricolour Campaign And Patriotism

By: Priyanka Saurabh

Har Ghar is a campaign under Tricolour Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This campaign encourages people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it in the 75th year of India’s independence. The relationship between citizens and the Tricolour has always been very close. The campaign allows us to bring home the national flag on the occasion of the 75th year of independence, which will eventually create a personal association with the tricolour and also symbolize our commitment to nation-building. The tricolour represents the hopes and aspirations of the citizens of India. It is a national symbol of our pride and honour. It has a different identity in everyone’s life.

- Advertisement -

Every home tricolour is undoubtedly the result of visionary thinking and the goal of the government. Every citizen of the nation should have a sense of nationality, he should love his nation, he should know and understand very seriously that national security, dignity, and future, by linking it with his security, dignity, and future, should be safe for him and his children. And most important for a prosperous life; its national security and prosperity. Therefore, along with hoisting the tricolour at every home, do not you feel the need for employment in every household? Today, even after 75 years of independence, the youth of the country are compelled to commit suicide due to unemployment.

The present government is running this tricolour movement in every house to inculcate the feeling of patriotism, it is a good thing, patriotism is necessary, but now we want freedom from the British or the Mughals, otherwise, we have to agitate by raising the same tricolour. Rather we have to move forward, for our fundamental rights, for unemployment, for education, for security, for health facilities. Till when will political bread be baked in the name of patriotism? Today the youth of the country are unemployed despite being highly educated, inflation is at its peak, people are thirsty for each other’s blood, the economy has collapsed, and China is occupying its country, till Nepal is showing eyes to the country. There are many other issues on which we cannot move forward by covering them up.

Every day new taxes, new decrees, and no special attention is paid to the issues related to the problems of the general public, no decree, will this decree increase patriotism? Why does the government today feel that there is a lack of patriotism among the people, if this was the case then the country could have become a slave but it did not happen. This proves that the people of the country are true patriots. Anyway, devotion to the country and God is all secret; it is not performed in front of the camera. But today the problems of the country are in front of everyone, so the problems of the common people should not be ignored. The patriots have already been putting up the national flag at the national festival. Yes, now with the new law, it can take 24 hours. But after celebrating the new achievement of the tricolour in every house, we have to think about it if we wave the tricolour.

Now the rules and regulations regarding the national flag have also been changed by the government, it is welcome. The Government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we know, is an example for every Indian, which will pave the way for the golden path of a strong, united, and powerful India in the future. We know that despite everything being normal, a major reason for the present and future major national problems is the lack and lack of national consciousness, patriotism, national duty, and sense of national responsibility among the countrymen, on which to think and think in time. A lot needs to be done. That’s why all of us countrymen will hoist the tricolour at every home, but on this Independence Day, we should also hear this voice from the Red Fort that every citizen of the country will be given equal education, health security, and employment guarantee. This is true nationalism.

- Advertisement -

The Flag Code of India, 2022 was amended on 30 December 2021, making a new legal start. National flags made of polyester or machine-made flags are permitted. Now, the national flag will be made of hand-spun and hand-woven or machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, and silk khadi. Any member of a public or private organization or an educational institution may fly or display the National Flag on all days and occasions in keeping with the dignity and respect of the National Flag. Whether the flag is displayed in the open or displayed at the public house, it can be flown day and night. It is a very good thing that everyone will enjoy the tricolour, but will it end all the problems of the country with just a whiff? There is no guarantee that no countryman will go to bed hungry on all three days of the Amrit Festival of Independence, no unemployed person will die, no person will die at the door of the hospital for want of treatment; if this is so, then there is the nectar of freedom, otherwise, we are compulsively drinking sips of poison.

Even today, Swami Vivekananda’s deep and succinct thought and statement about the future of India is very important. After this serious contemplation, he said that if India is to be made a truly capable, strong, powerful, and great nation, and then every Indian will have to worship only and only the God of the nation for a few decades. It is worth mentioning that this will happen only when we will be able to develop in the mind and mind of every Indian the sense of love, belongingness, loyalty, and responsibility towards our nation and for this, we must be able to develop in him our national deity from his childhood. Develop a sense of full knowledge, respect, and allegiance to action and mold it into action rather than performance.

Due to this, along with awakening the sense of duty in them, the feeling of being dutiful will also develop. In the current political situation of the country, whether the government will be able to do this or not, is up to its conscience and ability, you talk about hoisting the tricolour at homes, we pray for the prosperity of the country by hoisting the tricolour in our hearts every day. Do not limit the dignity of the tricolour only to August 15, but make people aware for August 16 that the tricolour should not be found on the road. At the same time, the leaders of this country will also have to think, where lakhs of people are losing their lives due to a lack of bread for ten rupees, how will they be able to buy the tricolour of twenty-five rupees? (The author is a research scholar in political science, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist)