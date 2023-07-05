Nurturing Hearts: The Power Of Warmth, Kindness, And The Treaty Of Hudaybiyyah

By: Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon

“In the realm of relationships, warmth is the foundation that fortifies love, bringing comfort and joy to hearts that intertwine.”

In the tapestry of human existence, relationships weave the threads that form the fabric of our lives. While love is often extolled as the pinnacle of connection, there are deeper nuances that transcend religious beliefs and speak to the very essence of our humanity. The virtues of warmth, kindness, softness, consideration, and acknowledgement, when embraced, resonate with the divine teachings found in various religious traditions. These qualities, akin to the first knock of cool wind on your window after an eternal summer, have the power to uplift our spirits and create harmonious bonds that transcend time and space.

The Universal Call for Warmth: Across different faiths, the concept of warmth is upheld as a divine virtue. In Islam, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the importance of kindness and compassion, reminding believers to treat others with warmth and gentleness. In the context of Christianity, Jesus demonstrated a remarkable level of compassion in his engagements, reaching out to those who were marginalized, offering solace to the tired and burdened, and extending a welcoming attitude to everyone. Hinduism speaks of warmth as a form of divine grace, encouraging devotees to offer a welcoming heart to every soul they encounter. Regardless of religious background, the call for warmth unites us in recognizing the intrinsic value of extending kindness and compassion to others.

The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, a significant event in Islamic history, exemplifies the power of warmth and kindness even in challenging circumstances. When negotiating the treaty, the Prophet Muhammad displayed remarkable patience, understanding, and willingness to find a peaceful resolution, despite initial obstacles. This demonstration of warmth and diplomacy ultimately led to a harmonious agreement, highlighting the importance of extending kindness even in times of conflict.

Kindness: A Path to Divine Love: Kindness, too, finds its roots in religious teachings. The Golden Rule, present in various faiths, encourages believers to treat others as they would wish to be treated. Buddhism teaches the cultivation of loving-kindness, emphasizing the transformative power of compassion and generosity. In Sikhism, selfless service (seva) is a pillar of faith, urging devotees to extend kindness and support to all, regardless of their backgrounds. The embodiment of kindness allows us to experience the divine love that transcends individual beliefs and connects us all as part of a greater whole.

Softness: Embracing Vulnerability: Within religious teachings, the virtue of softness emerges as an invitation to embrace vulnerability and foster emotional safety. The tenderness with which God is portrayed in many traditions demonstrates the value of gentleness and understanding. The Prophet Muhammad’s gentle approach to resolving conflicts, as seen in the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, and offering guidance exemplifies the significance of softness. Similarly, in Buddhism, the practice of compassion encourages practitioners to meet suffering with a gentle and empathetic heart. By embodying softness, we create spaces where others feel safe to share their burdens and find solace.

Consideration: Walking the Path of Empathy: Religious texts urge believers to cultivate consideration, demonstrating empathy and mindfulness toward others. Hinduism encourages followers to practice ahimsa, or non-violence, which entails being considerate and respectful towards all beings. The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, with its focus on peaceful coexistence and respect for the rights of both parties, exemplifies the importance of consideration. By considering the well-being and perspectives of others, we foster understanding, harmony, and unity, transcending religious boundaries in the pursuit of a compassionate world.

Acknowledgement: Reflecting Divine Grace: Within religious contexts, acknowledgement holds profound significance. Recognizing and honouring the inherent worth and dignity of every person mirrors the divine grace bestowed upon humanity. Islamic tradition places importance on acknowledging the contributions and experiences of others, regardless of their social status. The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah serves as an example of this principle in action. In the negotiations of the treaty, the Prophet Muhammad acknowledged the concerns and grievances of both the Muslim and non-Muslim parties involved, working towards a resolution that respected the rights and dignity of all. By acknowledging the perspectives and needs of others, we reflect the divine within them and foster a sense of deep connection.

In the annals of human history, the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stands as a beacon of light and guidance. His teachings and actions continue to inspire millions around the world. One significant aspect that holds immense importance is his emphasis on unity, cooperation, and generosity. In this regard, the role of Hazrat Haritha bin Nauman, a companion of the Prophet (PBUH), stands out as a shining example of selflessness and devotion to the cause.

The Generosity of Hazrat Haritha bin Nauman: Hazrat Haritha bin Nauman had several properties surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah (Masjid Nabwi). During his blessed lifetime, the Prophet (PBUH) entered into multiple marriages, which encompassed not only religious wisdom but also societal benefits. Whenever the Prophet (PBUH) solemnized a marriage, Hazrat Haritha bin Nauman would present one of his rooms as a gift. This room would become the residence of the esteemed wife of the Prophet (PBUH). Such was the extent of Hazrat Haritha’s devotion that he eventually gifted all his properties in the same manner to the presence of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Peace Treaty with the Jews: During the same period, the Prophet (PBUH) entered into a peace treaty with the Jewish tribes, as a gesture of goodwill and harmony between the Muslim immigrants (Muhajirin) and the local supporters (Ansar). This treaty, which was documented, outlined the terms that the Jews would not engage in warfare against the Muslims, cause them harm, or provide assistance to anyone who attacked the Muslims. In return, the Muslims guaranteed the Jews’ safety, protection of their lives, wealth, and religious freedom. The Jewish tribes involved in this treaty were Banu Qaynuqa, Banu Qurayza, and Banu Nadir.

The Brotherhood between Muhajirin and Ansar: In addition to the peace treaty, the Prophet (PBUH) established a unique bond of brotherhood between the Muhajirin and the Ansar. This brotherhood, known as “Mawakhat,” was established at the house of Hazrat Anas bin Malik (may Allah be pleased with him) after the construction of the Prophet’s Mosque. On this occasion, the Prophet (PBUH) instructed: “In the name of Allah, become brothers with each other.”

Some scholars have written that the act of brotherhood demonstrated by the Ansaris is a unique characteristic of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as no previous Prophet had shown such deep fraternity within their community.

Furthermore, the establishment of brotherhood between the Muhajirin and the Ansar created an unbreakable bond of love and support. The mutual care and empathy between these groups left an indelible mark on the hearts of the immigrants, who were overwhelmed by the compassion they received. The Prophet’s response, emphasizing the importance of continuous praise and supplication for their Ansar brothers, exemplified his wisdom and recognition of their invaluable contribution.

This remarkable era of unity and cooperation holds timeless lessons for humanity. It teaches us the power of selflessness, the significance of fostering peace and harmony, and the profound impact of genuine brotherhood. By reflecting on the actions and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions like Hazrat Haritha bin Nauman, we can strive to cultivate these virtues in our own lives and contribute to a more harmonious and compassionate society.

In essence: While love remains a cherished cornerstone of our existence, the qualities of warmth, kindness, softness, consideration, and acknowledgement hold immense value in religious teachings. These virtues embody the essence of divine love, fostering compassion, understanding, and harmony. The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah exemplifies the power of warmth and kindness, even in challenging circumstances, demonstrating the potential for peaceful resolutions through empathy and acknowledgment. “Warmth is the sunlit embrace that melts away the chill of isolation and nurtures the seeds of connection.”

As we study the noble examples from the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), let us draw inspiration from their selflessness and dedication. May we embrace unity, cooperation, and empathy in our interactions, fostering a world that reflects the values taught by the Prophet (PBUH) and continues to thrive on the principles of love, compassion, and understanding. (The author is a Speaker & an Associate Editor of the weekly publication ‘Education Quill’. He can be reached at akhoon.aubaid@gmail.com)