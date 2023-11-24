Our Unhappy Today And Happy Yesterday

By: Muniba Shafi

“Achieving true happiness in the modern world requires a delicate balance between embracing progress and preserving our core values.” – Akhoon Aubaid

In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving world, the pursuit of happiness remains a constant, yet increasingly elusive, aspiration. The wisdom encapsulated in Akhoon Aubaid’s words holds even more significance as we navigate the complexities of modern life. As the renowned Kashmiri columnist aptly puts it, striking a balance between progress and values is paramount in our quest for contentment.

Modern people face various challenges like stress, societal pressures, and technology-related issues, which can hinder happiness. Additionally, the pursuit of materialism over well-being and the fast-paced nature of modern life may contribute to reduced overall happiness levels.

We must prioritize health and knowledge in order to be happy. Health and knowledge are indeed vital. Good health provides the foundation for a fulfilling life, while knowledge empowers us to make informed decisions, grow, and contribute positively to society.

Our present often seems vastly different and less content than our past due to societal changes, increased stress, and shifting priorities. Nostalgia can make yesterday seem happier, but adapting to today’s challenges is essential for a fulfilling future.

“A generation gap can be defined as the ideological differences among people from different generations. The generation gap is often considered a threat to children’s moral values, a statement lacking veracity. The situation and living conditions in the 1900s were vastly different from the 21st century. Most children have parents born in that era, resulting in a significant generational disparity. Modernity seems to have brought about perils in many ways. Shrinking families and the generation gap are now widely recognized as by-products of modernization.

Undoubtedly, modernization has brought us numerous conveniences, but it also comes with demerits such as a lack of moral values, the rise of Westernization, and an increase in substance use among youth, including girls. Modernization has shrunk our world, enabling us to see each other, but in the 1900s, people were more passionate and exhibited common brotherhood. On the other hand, if we talk about dressing sense, the 21st century has eroded the moral values of our clothing compared to the 19th century when clothing was more decent and suitable. Of course, more than anything, modernization has brought significant changes to our lives, although it has also led to inappropriate and uncomfortable behaviour. Drawing a comparison with the 19th century, people were more industrious, whereas in modern society, people tend to be indolent.

In conclusion, we live in a society where our values have been relegated, and progress has taken a heavy toll on everything. To revive our cultural and ethical principles, it is essential that we collectively make efforts to align our cultural heritage with the progress of our time. Nowadays, many people have become materialistic, chasing money, power, fame, pride, and luxury items like costly clothes and comfortable houses. They prioritize others’ opinions over their own and are obsessed with elite brands, setting standards that are difficult to meet. Countries like the United States have the highest rates of suicide cases; they seem to have everything but are depressed with reality. This is due to distractions; take cell phones, for example. They have become integral to our lives, and no one can live without them.

While they have brought help, they have also harmed our environment. We panic when we lose just a minute of connection. Teenagers misuse them, spreading vulgarity in our society. We have abandoned our parents, friends, books, and outdoor games because of these cell phones. We have forgotten who gave us life, becoming intoxicated with immorality in this technological era. We have become slaves to technology, dependent on gadgets as essential as food and air. We must break free from these gadgets to find true success.”

Let us collectively strive for a better world by prioritizing health, knowledge, love, and humanity. Embrace self-care and continuous learning, foster genuine connections, and practice empathy. By embodying the essence of humanity, we can create a happier and more harmonious society, where compassion and understanding flourish. We can be happy like we were yesterday. (The author is a dedicated student in the 10th standard based in Pampore. He can be reached at sahilsharifdinenglish@gmail.com)