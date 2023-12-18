Pioneering precision: The modern approach to knee surgery in India

By: Dr Bhushan Nariani

Knee pain is a common concern affecting a significant portion of the Indian population, with millions seeking relief every year. Among these individuals, many face the challenges of osteoarthritis, a condition that erodes joint cartilage, leading to debilitating pain, stiffness, and limited mobility. For those grappling with these difficulties, knee replacement surgery often emerges as the most promising solution to restore their quality of life.

- Advertisement -

However, not all knee replacement procedures are created equal. Conventional implants, typically made from materials like metal or ceramic, may fall short in terms of durability and functionality, especially for younger, more active patients. Additionally, traditional surgical techniques sometimes struggle to achieve the precise alignment and balance necessary for optimal joint restoration, potentially resulting in suboptimal outcomes and complications.

In response to these challenges, Dr. Bhushan Nariani, a distinguished Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon based at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, has embraced cutting-edge technology and precision-driven approaches to revolutionize knee surgery in India. This innovative approach offers the promise of more precise and personalized knee replacements, tailored to the unique anatomy and biomechanics of each patient.

The integration of advanced technology and precision-driven techniques into knee surgery represents a significant leap forward in the field of orthopaedics. Dr. Nariani utilizes state-of-the-art robotic-assisted systems that provide unmatched precision and control during surgery. These systems, while not a replacement for the surgeon’s expertise, serve as invaluable tools that enhance precision and outcomes. They empower surgeons like Dr. Nariani to meticulously plan each procedure, accounting for factors such as optimal implant size, position, and alignment, all based on the individual characteristics of the patient.

Moreover, robotic-assisted surgery allows for the selective removal of diseased bone while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible. This not only results in reduced blood loss during surgery but also contributes to faster postoperative recovery, enabling patients to return to their daily activities sooner.

- Advertisement -

The advantages of incorporating advanced technology and precision-driven approaches into knee surgery are not limited to the operating room. They extend to the implant materials used as well. Modern materials like oxidized zirconium offer exceptional properties that improve implant longevity and performance. These advanced materials, combined with the use of robotics, further enhance the benefits of surgery.

Clinical studies have demonstrated that these advancements surpass conventional alternatives, offering extended durability and superior performance. Furthermore, they exhibit lower friction and reduced metal ion release, thereby potentially reducing the risk of inflammation, infection, and metal allergies. The lightweight nature of these implants also minimizes stress on the bone, contributing to enhanced joint stability.

Dr. Bhushan Nariani’s pioneering approach, which includes the use of robotics for assisted surgery and innovative implant materials, has yielded remarkable results for his patients. They’ve reported reduced pain, improved functionality, and increased satisfaction with their new knees. Thanks to these advancements, patients are able to resume their daily routines more quickly and with renewed confidence.

As a dedicated surgeon committed to delivering the best possible care, Dr. Nariani continually seeks ways to enhance his practice and improve patient outcomes. His embrace of advanced technology, precision-driven approaches, and innovative implant materials in knee surgery underscores this commitment, as these innovations go beyond mere tools – they represent the means to provide intelligent and effective results.

- Advertisement -

If you are grappling with knee pain and considering knee replacement surgery, Dr. Bhushan Nariani extends an invitation for you to consult with him at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. Together, you can assess your condition and explore the most suitable solution tailored to your knee issues, ultimately helping you regain your active lifestyle. (The author is the Vice Chairman – Centre for Joint Replacement in Institute for Bone, Joint Replacement, Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi)