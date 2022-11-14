Preparation: A Prerequisite To Success

By: Ajay Partap Tiwari

The importance of success in people’s lives and its consequential result depends on their preparation. Initially, everyone prepares for success, from students to politicians to businessmen. All formulate a strategy before operating and work according to their prepared strategies. Benjamin Franklin writes, “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” In today’s time, people desire of becoming successful as soon as possible but even after involving in all kinds of schemes, they fail at attaining the same. Therefore, to acquire success in life irrespective of the field many aspects are essential. Even a slight lapse in preparation of the ‘essential’ can hamper the path to success and a little carelessness can cause the incompletion of the desires.

While the digitization of the world offers solace to some, others get entangled in the same. Today, the majority of the youth appear to be in distress and despair as they cannot fathom their paths. As a result, one in three young individuals is suffering from mental stress today. Living in the virtual world for the last two years has also impacted their mindset. This change appears to have bought transformation in their moral values as well as perspective. They are concerned about their respective future, how they can become successful, attain their goal, and remain untouched by the hurdles that come in between. At times, these kinds of people are responsible for their anxieties. There are many reasons for not getting success in life. For instance, not keeping one’s aim in a specific direction, not staying in the center of one’s goal, not formulating a clear and concise strategy, not choosing the subject material according to one’s interest, and not considering the small steps which help in one’s success. Often people are afraid to run after possibilities and take risks for success, they hesitate, wondering whether they would be able to do the work or if they are already doing it. However, until one does not pour one’s heart, power, and ability into the fulfillment of the set goal, success remains out of sight. Half-hearted work often leads to nothing but disappointment.

In the process of attaining early success, today’s young generation does a lot of work, which they should avoid. They keep working round the clock. These people often end up wasting their time questioning impossibilities. However, in reality, no one gets successful without taking risks. Sometimes we keep doing the work we were never made for and the outcome becomes painful for us to endure. As a consequence, we find ourselves buried under failures. The mind gets overwhelmed by daunting thoughts and dreams. Therefore, success should also be engrained in our mindset, as the way we think, is also the way we live. We should work according to our abilities, as the difference between success and failure is minor. Today’s parents harass and torture their children over mark sheets, they get unnecessarily troubled about their reputation if the neighbour’s child secures better grades than their own and they think they would have to bear the shame in the community. One needs to understand that nothing entirely changes, even after coming to the top of the score table.

Success is indeed every individual’s aspiration. Every individual wants to be counted in the list of most successful people and therefore keeps trying for the same, according to their ability, capacity, and understanding, they work hard. Success is a result of multiple qualities including a person’s competence in directing their potential in a certain direction. For any reason, even after hard work, if one is not able to get success, then one should consider changing one’s path. If you have not been successful in achieving your goal, then you should not blame yourself, it is possible that you are not meant for that goal, and there may have been another way for you. A person should reflect success through one’s behaviour, not through the score table. Success also depends on how successful you have been in formulating your strategies. The first sign of success is to prepare the strategy for success. By learning from our failures, we should keep moving forward. Struggle opens the doors to success.