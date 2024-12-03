Arunachal CM welcomes delegates to Tawang for 16th ATOAI

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended a warm welcome to delegates and resource persons attending the 16th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) in Tawang, the Chief Minister informed on Tuesday.

The much-anticipated convention, scheduled from December 3 to 8, 2024, will bring together adventure tourism stakeholders from across India to discuss the future of the sector.

In his post on the micro-blogging site X, Khandu expressed excitement over hosting the convention in Tawang, highlighting the district’s breathtaking landscapes and serene environment as the perfect setting for celebrating adventure tourism.

“We look forward to engaging discussions, inspiring ideas, and meaningful connections that will shape the future of adventure tourism in India,” he said, inviting attendees to embrace the spirit of adventure in Tawang, where “adventure meets tranquility.”

The convention will also feature workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at promoting sustainable adventure tourism.

Additionally, industry leaders, policymakers, and tour operators are expected to deliberate on enhancing India’s adventure tourism potential while ensuring environmental conservation and community involvement.

Meanwhile, the event is set to boost Tawang’s visibility as a premier adventure destination, with its picturesque landscapes and cultural heritage attracting both domestic and international tourists.