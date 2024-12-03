Assam, Centre collab on water resource development, irrigation projects

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: Union Minister of Jal Shakti C. R. Paatil and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met in New Delhi to discuss key initiatives aimed at improving water resource management and rural development in Assam, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The meeting, described as productive and forward-looking, focused on various aspects of irrigation expansion and the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Minister Paatil highlighted that the discussion revolved around the expansion of shallow tube well irrigation under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) – Har Khet Ko Pani, the approval of new surface minor irrigation projects, and the modernization of old Command Area Development (CAD) projects.

https://twitter.com/CRPaatil/status/1863537275872903667

The conversation also delved into the ongoing progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at providing safe and reliable drinking water to every household in rural areas.

Additionally, Paatil emphasized that the core objective was to ensure the efficient management of Assam’s water resources while steering rural development in a sustainable direction, benefiting both farmers and local communities.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Sarma, in his post on X, noted that the state has already achieved over 80% of its tap water connection target.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1863535282748084320

He also stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to reach full coverage under the initiative.

“To take the Jal Jeevan initiative further and ensure its saturation in the state, I held a meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil ji today and discussed the roadmap ahead for the project,” Sarma stated.

The collaborative efforts between the Assam government and the Centre are expected to provide a significant boost to water management and irrigation infrastructure, advancing both agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.