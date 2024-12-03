19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
type here...

Assam, Centre collab on water resource development, irrigation projects

The meeting, described as productive and forward-looking, focused on various aspects of irrigation expansion and the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

NationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: Union Minister of Jal Shakti C. R. Paatil and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met in New Delhi to discuss key initiatives aimed at improving water resource management and rural development in Assam, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The meeting, described as productive and forward-looking, focused on various aspects of irrigation expansion and the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Related Posts:

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Minister Paatil highlighted that the discussion revolved around the expansion of shallow tube well irrigation under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) – Har Khet Ko Pani, the approval of new surface minor irrigation projects, and the modernization of old Command Area Development (CAD) projects.

https://twitter.com/CRPaatil/status/1863537275872903667

The conversation also delved into the ongoing progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at providing safe and reliable drinking water to every household in rural areas.

Additionally, Paatil emphasized that the core objective was to ensure the efficient management of Assam’s water resources while steering rural development in a sustainable direction, benefiting both farmers and local communities.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Sarma, in his post on X, noted that the state has already achieved over 80% of its tap water connection target.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1863535282748084320

He also stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to reach full coverage under the initiative.

“To take the Jal Jeevan initiative further and ensure its saturation in the state, I held a meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil ji today and discussed the roadmap ahead for the project,” Sarma stated.

The collaborative efforts between the Assam government and the Centre are expected to provide a significant boost to water management and irrigation infrastructure, advancing both agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam marks Int’l Disability Day with empowerment initiatives

The Hills Times -
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu 10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them