19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
type here...

Assam marks Int’l Disability Day with empowerment initiatives

The event featured the inauguration of exhibition stalls by Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Director of Social Justice & Empowerment, Assam, in collaboration with the Paralympic Association of Assam and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Centre of Excellence.

InternationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was marked by a grand celebration at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, where a vibrant showcase of innovation, resilience, and inclusivity took center stage, the Social Justice Assam officials announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The event featured the inauguration of exhibition stalls by Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Director of Social Justice & Empowerment, Assam, in collaboration with the Paralympic Association of Assam and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Centre of Excellence.

Related Posts:

https://twitter.com/DSJEGOA/status/1863835095192195397

The exhibition, a hub of transformative initiatives, aimed to empower and support persons with disabilities, highlighting Assam’s commitment to creating an inclusive society.

Visitors were also encouraged to explore various stalls showcasing assistive technologies, educational programs, and sports initiatives, all designed to break barriers and celebrate the strength and resilience of the differently-abled community.

In his inspiring address, Manta outlined the Social Justice Department’s initiatives aimed at fostering a barrier-free and inclusive society.

- Advertisement -

He also highlighted the establishment of six special schools and 19 schools for inclusive education, along with 24 homes for persons with mental illness, 14 homes for individuals with mental retardation, and eight “Real Homes” offering safe spaces for the differently-abled.

Furthermore, the Accessible India Campaign was praised for creating barrier-free environments across the state, ensuring greater mobility and independence for persons with disabilities.

Additionally, Manta commended the ongoing partnerships with organizations like the Rotary Club, Srimanta Sankardev Nethralaya, and the HANS Foundation, which have been instrumental in distributing assistive devices and promoting health initiatives.

https://twitter.com/DSJEGOA/status/1863810316246663495

Meanwhile, a significant highlight of the event was the department’s collaboration with the Paralympic Association of Assam, aimed at integrating sports into the lives of persons with disabilities.

- Advertisement -

Manta also emphasized that sports play a crucial role in fostering confidence and social inclusion, urging more individuals to participate and thrive.

The event concluded with a strong call to action for society to embrace inclusivity and innovation, ensuring that persons with disabilities are given the opportunities and support they need to lead empowered lives.

Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya CM launches Um Rupa Premium Mineral Water

The Hills Times -
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu 10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them