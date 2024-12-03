Assam marks Int’l Disability Day with empowerment initiatives

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was marked by a grand celebration at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, where a vibrant showcase of innovation, resilience, and inclusivity took center stage, the Social Justice Assam officials announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The event featured the inauguration of exhibition stalls by Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Director of Social Justice & Empowerment, Assam, in collaboration with the Paralympic Association of Assam and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Centre of Excellence.

https://twitter.com/DSJEGOA/status/1863835095192195397

The exhibition, a hub of transformative initiatives, aimed to empower and support persons with disabilities, highlighting Assam’s commitment to creating an inclusive society.

Visitors were also encouraged to explore various stalls showcasing assistive technologies, educational programs, and sports initiatives, all designed to break barriers and celebrate the strength and resilience of the differently-abled community.

In his inspiring address, Manta outlined the Social Justice Department’s initiatives aimed at fostering a barrier-free and inclusive society.

- Advertisement -

He also highlighted the establishment of six special schools and 19 schools for inclusive education, along with 24 homes for persons with mental illness, 14 homes for individuals with mental retardation, and eight “Real Homes” offering safe spaces for the differently-abled.

Furthermore, the Accessible India Campaign was praised for creating barrier-free environments across the state, ensuring greater mobility and independence for persons with disabilities.

Additionally, Manta commended the ongoing partnerships with organizations like the Rotary Club, Srimanta Sankardev Nethralaya, and the HANS Foundation, which have been instrumental in distributing assistive devices and promoting health initiatives.

https://twitter.com/DSJEGOA/status/1863810316246663495

Meanwhile, a significant highlight of the event was the department’s collaboration with the Paralympic Association of Assam, aimed at integrating sports into the lives of persons with disabilities.

- Advertisement -

Manta also emphasized that sports play a crucial role in fostering confidence and social inclusion, urging more individuals to participate and thrive.

The event concluded with a strong call to action for society to embrace inclusivity and innovation, ensuring that persons with disabilities are given the opportunities and support they need to lead empowered lives.