STF Assam nab drug trafficker in major operation

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended a suspected drug trafficker during a raid at Nabagraha Hill under the jurisdiction of Latashil Police Station, the STF officials informed on Tuesday.

The operation, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin, cash, and other incriminating materials.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update- Acting on a source information, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted a raid at Nabagraha Hill under Latashil PS jurisdiction.”

As per reports, acting on credible intelligence, the STF team conducted a swift and precise raid, seizing 16 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 214.81 grams, along with Rs 1,06,700 in cash and a mobile handset from the suspect’s possession.

