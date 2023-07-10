President Biden’s Approval Rating Dips To The Dismay Of Democrats

By: Arun Kumar Shrivastav

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has experienced a decline in recent weeks, approaching the lowest point of his presidency. The findings come from a poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which indicates modest fluctuations in support for Biden over the past few months. The latest poll shows a 38% approval rating for the president, compared to 45% in February and 41% in January. The lowest point of his presidency, at 36%, was recorded in July last year when the impact of rising costs on American households became apparent.

Biden’s approval rating had been hovering above 40% in recent months, but interviews with poll respondents reveal mixed sentiments toward the president. Unlike the extremes of absolute loyalty or aggressive loathing often seen in today’s polarized politics, people generally hold a neutral stance toward Biden.

President Biden has implemented ambitious measures to bolster the US economy. These include the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package from 2021, investments in infrastructure, support for computer chip plants, and tax reforms targeting corporations and the wealthy to fund healthcare and promote a shift away from fossil fuels.

According to the poll, only 31% of respondents approve of Biden’s stewardship of the national economy, a rating that has remained relatively consistent over the past year. The president’s handling of the economy has been a weak point, particularly since late 2021 when the administration’s assurance of transitory inflation gave way to a more persistent issue affecting businesses and households.

The disparity between Biden’s overall approval and his approval on the economy is largely driven by Democrats. While 76% of Democrats approve of his job as president, only 63% approve of his handling of the economy. Few Republicans approve of Biden on either count.

Additionally, Democrats under the age of 45 express less positive views of Biden, which influences his overall approval ratings. Only 54% of this demographic approve of his economic leadership, compared to 72% of Democrats older than 45. Similarly, only 66% of Democrats under 45 approve of Biden overall, compared to 85% of older Democrats.

The poll indicates that only around a quarter of Americans believe the national economy is in good shape or that the country is headed in the right direction. Biden’s ratings on foreign policy (39%) and climate change (41%) align closely with his overall approval ratings. Seventy-four percent of Democrats and 9% of Republicans approve of his approach to foreign policy, while 67% of Democrats and 17% of Republicans approve of his handling of climate change.

With President Joe Biden’s approval ratings hitting a new low, questions are arising about his ability to spearhead the Democratic campaign in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections and seek a second term.

The political landscape on the Republican side is witnessing a resurgence of former President Donald Trump, who has been rapidly gaining momentum and establishing a significant lead over his closest contender, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Data provided by FiveThirtyEight indicates that Donald Trump is maintaining a substantial lead in early Republican primary surveys, boasting a national support of 51.9 percent.

In comparison, his closest rival, Governor Ron DeSantis, lags far behind with a mere 23.8 percent. If the current trend persists, it is increasingly likely that we may witness a potential rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections.

As Trump’s Presidential campaign gathers steam, the sleaze content which was a quintessential characteristic of his previous campaign is once again on display.

In a forthcoming book by Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration official who previously wrote an anonymous op-ed criticizing the former president, shocking claims about Donald Trump’s behaviour towards women have come to light. Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, details several incidents that made women within the Trump administration uncomfortable.

According to an exclusive extract obtained by Newsweek from Taylor’s book, titled “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump,” aides alleged that Trump made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka’s appearance and discussed explicit scenarios involving her.

One of the most disturbing claims made in the book is regarding Trump’s alleged lewd comments about his own daughter, Ivanka. Aides are said to have reported that Trump made remarks about Ivanka’s breasts, backside, and even speculated about what it would be like to have a sexual relationship with her. Taylor reveals that John Kelly, former White House chief of staff, expressed his disgust at these comments, referring to Trump as “a very, very evil man.”

The book suggests that Taylor believes Trump remains unchanged as he leads the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and he fears the potential consequences of a second Trump term. The revelations in the book highlight the deeply concerning nature of the alleged behaviour and raise questions about the implications for Trump’s political future.

However, many of Trump’s fans supported him on Twitter, saying it’s natural to fantasize about someone. We all do it! (IPA Service)