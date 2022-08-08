Saptaparna Chakraborty, A Promising Playback Singer From Hailakandi

By Debopam Purkayastha

An alumnus of the Bhatkhande Music Institute University, Lucknow; Playback singer, Saptaparna Chakraborty hails from Hailakandi, Assam. She completed her primary education at Blue Flowers High School, Hailakandi, and completed graduation from Madras University (distance). Later, she took interest in classical music as well as light music. Her father is a retired Banker and her mother is presently working as a manager at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank. She started to showcase her talent through the show on Zee Bangla SaReGaMaPa and has also participated in the show Amul Star Voice of India on Star Plus where she was finished as the first runner-up. She has sung songs in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Assamese, and Marathi.

Q: Being from a banker family who inspires you to choose music as a profession?

Yes, everyone knows that I belong to a family of bankers but very few people know that both my parents used to be good singers back in their time, and in addition to that my entire family (my aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents) has also been into music, some are singers and some are instrumentalists. So, I would say it’s in my blood, and definitely by the grace of God, I have had the opportunity to carry it forward!

Q: What type of challenges you have faced during the initial stages?

Well initially it wasn’t much easy for me although I belonged from a ‘reality show’ background; the struggle was almost the same as a fresher’s… Even now since there is a huge number of artists coming up every day, the existing ones face the heat. Back in the initial days, I had to go out and give my vocal demos to composers or their assistants and if I got lucky, I would get an opportunity to work with them… So there used to be endless hours of waiting. Also, staying away from home and being in a new city, learning its ways wasn’t easy at all…!

Q: What has been the best performance of your career?

An artist is never fully satisfied with his/her work…We are hungry for more! So, I would say my best is yet to come.

Q: What are your upcoming projects?

Well, last year I am blessed with my baby and because of that right now I am extremely busy taking care of her which by the way I am enjoying to the core. So as of now, I don’t have any upcoming projects to share with you all but I hope I get back to doing my thing soon.

Q: Whether are you interested in working with any of the music Composers/Producers based in North-Eastern India?

Yes, of course! As we all know that our North East is filled with immense talent, not just in music but also in sports and every other field…So I would love to work with the very creative and soulful musicians that we have in our region and bring out some beautiful music together! Papon Da and Zubeen Da both are great musicians and I adore their music. It would be an honour to work with them.

Q: Any advice for the youth and the budding singers of the Northeastern states of India?

To the youth of our region, I only wanna say “Go for it guys!” U all are extraordinarily talented and I am sure you are going to fulfill your dreams. Although it’s not going to be easy with thousands of amazing talents coming up every single day, hang in there! Never lose confidence or doubt your abilities. All the best!