Tezpur University’s Transformational Journey With The NEP-2020

As a journalist and columnist, I recently had the privilege of attending a meeting dedicated to discussing the university’s remarkable journey with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The event, graced by Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, the esteemed Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, left me deeply inspired by the institution’s commitment to embracing this groundbreaking policy and reshaping the education landscape in India.

The NEP 2020, introduced by the Government of India in July 2020, aimed at transforming the education system with its holistic and multidisciplinary approach. Its vision was to create an educational framework that caters to the needs of an aspirational India. Tezpur University, a distinguished institution offering 72 academic programs at the Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD levels through 27 departments, has demonstrated its dedication to this vision by wholeheartedly implementing several components of the NEP.

One of the standout features of the NEP is the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programs (CCFUP), which allows students to explore different areas of interest without being bound by traditional streams. Tezpur University, in line with this reform, has introduced the popular 4-year Degree Program, enabling students to move seamlessly from one academic area to another based on their individual passions and evolving needs. The integrated master’s programs at the university have been synchronized with the CCFUP, making it more accessible for students from other institutions to join master’s programs at Tezpur University, provided they fulfill the necessary criteria.

The NEP’s emphasis on holistic education has led to the introduction of Value Added Courses, Skills Enhancement Courses, Multidisciplinary Courses, and Ability Enhancement Courses. These courses offer students a well-rounded perspective, focusing on essential skill development to thrive in society. Tezpur University has taken the lead in implementing these reforms by integrating 24 Value Added Courses, 22 Skills Enhancement Courses, 27 Multidisciplinary Courses, and 05 Ability Enhancement Courses into their Undergraduate programs.

A notable aspect of the NEP, which Tezpur University has embraced, is the provision for multiple entry and exit points in academic programs offered at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). This progressive reform eradicates rigid boundaries, granting students the freedom to choose and learn subjects of their choice. The university’s introduction of multiple exit and entry options in all Integrated programs from the academic year 2023-24 underscores their commitment to offering students flexibility and adaptability. Additionally, Tezpur University has set up an Equivalence committee to facilitate credit transfers and maintain equivalence with the existing system.

To further facilitate credit recognition and enhance student mobility, Tezpur University has introduced the unique 12-digit Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID. This ID empowers learners to move between Higher Educational Institutes, redeeming earned credits stored in the ABC. With every student assigned a unique ABC ID quoted in grade sheets and transcripts, the university ensures easy access and seamless transfer of credits. By uploading grade cards of all students from 2020 to 2022 in the National Academic Depository (NAD), Tezpur University exhibits its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Another praiseworthy initiative adopted by Tezpur University in line with the NEP is Multidisciplinary Research. The establishment of the Centre for Multidisciplinary Research (CMDR) in 2020 exemplifies the university’s dedication to nurturing a culture of multidisciplinary education and promoting cross-disciplinary collaboration among students and faculty.

With a focus on teacher empowerment, Tezpur University’s Teaching Learning Centre actively engages in training, re-training, refresher, and orientation programs for educators. Covering a wide array of skills, including generic skills, pedagogic skills, discipline-specific content up-gradation, ICT, technology-enabled training, and more, these initiatives aim to enhance the overall learning experience for students and foster innovation in teaching methodologies.

As a journalist and columnist, I am deeply impressed by Tezpur University’s proactive and progressive approach in implementing the National Education Policy 2020. By embracing the NEP’s vision of inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment, the university is paving the way for an educational ecosystem that nurtures the potential of every individual and prepares them to excel in an ever-changing world. Tezpur University’s commitment to quality education and student-centric reforms is an inspiring example for other educational institutions in India to follow suit and contribute to the nation’s growth and development. As an alumnus, I am filled with pride to witness my alma mater’s transformational journey, and I have no doubt that Tezpur University will continue to be a beacon of excellence in the realm of higher education. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)