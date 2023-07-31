When Will India Be The World- Leader In Morality?

By: Lalit Garg

India has made a mark in world politics for her morality, dignity and ideal values; still on the other side, it has also continuously got her moral image tarnished. In the new political world order, power and stigma both go hand- in- hand, which is unfortunate, and the biggest obstacle in making a new India. In these circumstances, a news item from a small country, New Zealand, is full of lessons for the Indian politicians. Recently Justice Minister Kiri Allen had to resign from her post in New Zealand, just because Kiri had hit a parked car, while driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident that happened seems normal, but as a consequence to this accident, the minister had resigned on moral grounds, and it should serve as an inspiration for the modern Indian politicians. The laws should be equal for all. In case of crimes or gross mistakes, the politician should give up his post for presenting an example of uprightness.

However, the Indian politicians refuse to bother for honesty, morality and uprightness. In Manipur, May 4 video went viral, in which women from the Kuki community were paraded naked and assaulted by a group of men from the Meitei community. On this shameful incident in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incident of two women being paraded naked has brought shame to 140 crore Indians, but the question is why the Chief Minister of Manipur did not present an example through relinquishing his post by taking responsibility for it.

Prior to this, for a long time Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh has been facing allegations of sexual harassment from female wrestlers; demonstrations were taking place in this connection, and why did he not resign from his post, so that the truth might have come out in the open. Finally, the charges have been framed against Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, the video of the brutal manner in which the minister’s son carried out the violent incident in Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh also went viral. Despite this, neither the resignation was taken from the minister concerned, nor was any offer made to resign till justice is done in this matter to discharge the ethics of being in a responsible position.

In the present times, the sensitivity, dignity and morality in politics are constantly being eroded, which not only questions politics, but also brings human sensitivity to the dock. So far, only cases of drunken sons of rich fathers crushing to death the poor people sleeping on footpaths have come to light. But, whenever heinous crimes were committed by the rich and influential people, the entire society showed proof of being civilized through protesting against the wrong-doers. In matters relating to Naina Sahni Tandoor murder case or Nitish Katara murder case or Nirbhaya case, the whole society showed solidarity with the victims, but Lakhimpur Kheri and Brijbhushan incidents force us to think that the level of human sensitivity is continuously decreasing, or are we fast moving towards being a callous and insensitive society?

Immorality is spreading across the parties in politics in different ways. Defection and actions that are being taken with a sense of revenge on leaders are also examples of immorality. The defection of NCP MLAs led by Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar in recently to join Shinde’s Shiv Sena-BJP government has exposed the fact that leaders sell themselves to the highest bidder. And all this work is done with great precision and no excuses are made like– meeting of minds, ideology, principle, morality or personal preference etc. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which advocates ethics and values, has also started turning away from high values for political manipulation that is known for smart political management. He has also kept morality at bay by using state machinery and government agencies for coercion and intimidation.

In politics, everyone is showing the same hue- this is a bitter truth of today’s Indian politics. In Bihar Nitish Kumar, till August last year when the JD(U) had not switched sides, was praising Narendra Modi, but soon after changing his side after Lalu’s formation of a government he also changed. It seems that morality in Indian politics has also learned to live like Sunny Leone. It has become completely free from morality and without dignity in modern thoughts. Not all politicians are disturbed even by seeing the naked bodies of political parties, yet common people or hungry people covered with torn clothes hope that the morality of politics is somehow completely covered.

In a country with high political traditions of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the expectation of self-resignation while fixing his responsibility should be considered meaningless in today’s era, because this is not the era when politicians do not talk to anyone else related to their department who used to resign even on the slightest mistake of the government or let their government fall due to lack of one vote. For Indian politicians and ministers who have the tendency to consider themselves above the law, the news from the small country of New Zealand is certainly exemplary. The question is, how long will our country remain sluggish in following the law and showing moral integrity? Not only are the laws strict in New Zealand, but politicians are far more cautious about morality and decorum than in the other countries. The Justice Minister there not only had to stay in the police station for three-four hours on a minor incident, but also had to resign from her post in the government. The Prime Minister of New Zealand has also accepted the resignation of the Justice Minister. This is not only one example in New Zealand; earlier this year, the then PM Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation from the post, saying that she no longer had the energy to work. Jesinda, who became the youngest woman Prime Minister of the world, bravely fought not only the Corona epidemic, but also the terrorist attacks in her country. For a country like India, it is going to teach more, where neither the law, nor the rules and regulations matter to the people sitting on the political chair. In minor road accidents, everyone is seen threatening the opposite party. The high talk of morality is seen only in the election manifestos of political parties here. Not only this, even after getting involved in big scams, politicians do not fail to flaunt their power. It is not that our politicians are not the ones who set the ideals of morality. (The author is a journalist, columnist & can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)