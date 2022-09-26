Why Do We Need Career Planning?

By: Ranjan K Baruah

In our last edition, we have published about jobs apart from government or in simple time to move beyond government jobs. We have already published that though most of us dream of government jobs but all of us are not going to get jobs in the government sector. I am not against government jobs but the fact is that all of us will not get government jobs. Hence it is important for us to think of alternatives like getting jobs in the private sector or becoming self-employed.

- Advertisement -

All of us must remember that we must have career planning for a vibrant future. Recently I have conducted a series of career programs in different parts of Arunachal Pradesh with one of the student unions named Kargu Kardi Students Union (KKSU). I got an opportunity to interact with different students from schools, colleges, universities, and recent graduates and postgraduates and learned that most of them do not have vibrant career planning.

It is important to have career planning so that we become employable either in the government or private sector or even become self-employed and carry out entrepreneurial activities and transform societies. For career planning, we need to have information on different career options. Options are different for arts, science, and commerce students so we must have proper information about opportunities.

We can gather information with the help of the internet as the internet is readily available in many places. In my recent tour, I have found that few areas lack access to the internet and hence I would like to appeal to service providers to ensure internet services so that students are benefited from the same. Places like Lirimoba and Yomcha in West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh lack internet service for which many students or aspirants are unable to remain updated with the latest happenings.

For career planning, students may take guidance and support from teachers and career mentors. Let us prepare well and ensure that our career shall be vibrant and at the same Government departments or other service providers must ensure basic facilities like access to the internet. There is no shadow of a doubt that we need career planning for a vibrant future.

- Advertisement -

Scholarship Update:

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized test been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School – national or international – can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-Schools across India.

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2022-23 aims to provide financial assistance to help high-performing students from underprivileged backgrounds continue and complete their education, including those whose families are going through any kind of crisis. In addition, in due course, the program will also offer selected candidates additional support which could include mentorship and access to career counselling programs. The scholarship fund is exclusively meant for meeting the academic expenses of the selected candidates which includes tuition fee, hostel fee, learning devices or aids, books, stationery, etc. Aspirants may apply on or before September 30. (The author is a career mentor and skill trainer. He can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com)