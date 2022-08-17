Will The Defectors Have To Be Stripped?

By: Priyanka Saurabh

Those MLAs or MPs who change the party after winning the election by contesting on the election symbol of a party, and then they should be socially boycotted. Those who say that he has changed the party so that he can do good for the people. No one can be a liar, a swindler, or an unbeliever than him. Every MLA and MP gets funds to spend in his light, everyone gets a salary. Then what is the need for him to become Badlu Ram? The answer is simple – personal interest. MLA, we are spoiling the Parliament. Why do you wear them with garlands of flowers? Why do you call in domestic functions? We choose them to work as our servants, but they understand themselves to be masters, that’s where the mess starts. Does today’s voter see which leader is honest or dishonest or how loyal he is to his party? Do people not have enough strength to teach a lesson to defectors in elections? The defection of the same government with which the public was upset, seeing the fragility of the occasion, the defectors again come into the government. Then to whom, what lesson did the public teach? The public should show the defectors the way out of politics by the force of their votes. Only then can the democratic system improve.

- Advertisement -

To win at all costs and create an atmosphere in his favour, every trick is being played to make the wrestlers of the other team their own. Wrestlers are also having fun by clapping wrestlers and shouting slogans of Zindabad in the riots. Whom the people of his street did not recognize, he has become Netaji. Even the party itself does not know whether it was in our party or not..? When the other party says that we have given a big blow to the other party by including them, then it comes to know that Abe it was in his party….? Every Chhutbhaiya leader is ready for defection these days. He keeps looking for opportunities. Seeing the chance, hit the four. If someone says it is right that come, beautify our party. Chhutbhaiya thinks, that if you defect, then the newspaper people publish the news in a big way. Some defectors get suffocated very quickly in every party. In the morning the parties change, in the afternoon they suffocate and they leave the party and join the new party. Even the snake is shy in changing the worm. Deal Badal Express becomes superfast at the time of election. The defector wants to reach the station of success as soon as possible. Some get a ticket, some get a position.

The meaning of a public servant lies in the service of the public. Public service means getting tickets, contesting elections, winning, and getting a service position in the government. If you do not get a position, there is a hindrance in service work. That’s why people want to contest elections from the party that is likely to get power. I want to join that. They smell the party that forms the government in the air during election time. The man turns into a dog. On the voice of the soul, conscience gives the bench takes a turn. Joins a new party either alone or with supporters. Do people not look at defectors with bad eyes? Defection for power is not dishonest is not greedy. Lulu is not. Has the thinking of people changed over time? Defection is no longer an opportunity. He is the hallmark of the right opportunity. Just now Nitish Kumar is turning a blind eye to Lalu and challenging Modi will not come in 2024. What do you think friends? Will good governance babu be able to stop Modi? The history of defectors is very old not only in India but all over the world. For their own political and personal interest, leaders have changed political parties to such an extent that unique records have been created.

By the way, the debate on the 10th Schedule has been happening time and again. Part 1 (a) of Chapter 2 states that a member of any party in the House can be disqualified if he voluntarily gives up his membership in the party. The legal advisors of the Congress and the ruling party believe that not attending the Legislature Party meeting (the pilot boycotted two Congress Legislature Party meetings ignoring the party whip) is tantamount to voluntarily giving up membership, but many experts disagree. Huh. In the past few years, there has been a lot of debate on the anti-defection law in many such high-profile cases across the country. If a member of the House belonging to a political party voluntarily gives up the membership of his political party, or contrary to the instructions of his political party, does not vote or does not vote in the legislature. And if the member has taken prior permission, or is condemned by the party within 15 days from such voting or abstinence, the member shall not be disqualified. But legislators can change their party in certain circumstances without the risk of disqualification. The law allows mergers with one party or with another, provided that at least two-thirds of the legislators are in favour of the merger. In such a scenario, neither the members who decide to merge nor those staying with the parent party will face disqualification.

By the way, party loyalty provides stability to the government. This ensures that the candidate remains loyal to the party as well as to the citizens. Promotes party discipline. Facilitating the merger of political parties without attracting anti-defection provisions is expected to reduce corruption at the political level. Provides punitive measures against a member who commits defect from one party to another. As such, a public image of unequal status or estrangement by members of the same political party is not seen as a desirable situation in the political tradition. However, when several political parties are involved in the formation of the government, there can be justification for estrangement between the parties. At a time when India’s rank in the ‘Latest Democracy Index’ has fallen horribly, today our Parliament is expected to take steps to improve and strengthen it all. There is a strong need to make necessary changes in the law to maintain the balance between freedom of expression and anti-defection law from time to time. And if defectors have the guts, then show your talent by winning independents, these opportunist leaders. The defectors also have the same misconception that the crowd of their followers is with them at heart and not with any party. (The author is a Research Scholar in Political Science, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist)