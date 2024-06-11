28 cattle seized in Guwahati’s Jorbat, two apprehended

31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 11: Assam Police on Tuesday seized a truck carrying cattle with a motive to allegeldy smuggled them here in Jorabat.

As per the police, the truck, bearing registration number ASO6BC 1538 was trying to smuggle 28 live cattle onto Meghalaya at Jorabat crossing.

“An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted one truck (AS06 BC 1538) while it was trying to smuggle 28 live cattle onto Meghalaya at Jorabat crossing early morning today,” the Guwahati police wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The police further informed that two people namely Saddam Hussain (29) of Udalguri and Jalaluddin (22) of Kharupetia were arrested in connection with the matter.

Earlier in the previous week, a police team from Guwahati seized a truck with 26 cattle along with 2 carcass at Jorbat. As per the officials, the cattle were being moved to Meghalaya through Jorabat, without any valid or legal documentation.

The Assam Police have escalated their attempts to curb illegal activities, particularly focusing on smuggling. Enhanced surveillance and strategic checkpoints are central to these efforts, demonstrating a committed stance against illicit trade and its associated challenges.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
