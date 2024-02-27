45th Beltola Bohagi Utsav from April 19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: The Beltola Bohagi Utsav Committee has been making extensive preparations to celebrate the Beltola Bohagi Utsav on April 19, 20 and 21. The meeting unanimously decided to retain the old committee.

The committee was formed with Narayan Deka as president, Sanjay Goswami as general secretary, Vijay Boro as executive president, Jayant Gogoi as cultural secretary and Pradeep Das as treasurer. The meeting also discussed the 2024 Dr Bhupen Hazarika Awards, and performance of folk culture and prominent singers of Assam.

Retaining the traditions the utsav has decided to organise the Patmudoi Bihu Husori competition this year. The organizers requested public’s attendance and cooperation in all three days of the programme.