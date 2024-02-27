21 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
type here...

45th Beltola Bohagi Utsav from April 19

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: The Beltola Bohagi Utsav Committee has been making extensive preparations to celebrate the Beltola Bohagi Utsav on April 19, 20 and 21. The meeting unanimously decided to retain the old committee.

The committee was formed with Narayan Deka as president, Sanjay Goswami as general secretary, Vijay Boro as executive president, Jayant Gogoi as cultural secretary and Pradeep Das as treasurer. The meeting also discussed the 2024 Dr Bhupen Hazarika Awards, and performance of folk culture and prominent singers of Assam.

Retaining the traditions the utsav has decided to organise the Patmudoi Bihu Husori competition this year. The organizers requested public’s attendance and cooperation in all three days of the programme.

9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage 15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover