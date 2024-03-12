All India AAI Relay Cycling Expedition concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: Aiming to promote environmental consciousness, Airports Authority of India’s Regional Sports Control Board, NER organised ‘All India AAI Relay Cycling Expedition’ which ended on March 10.

The sojourn, underway since February 20 from AAI RHQ-NER Community Hall, situated near Guwahati Airport, concluded in the same spot after traversing almost 1600 km, covering three states of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh spreading message: “Pedalling against single-use plastic”

Divided into five legs, each leg comprising 12 cyclists along with two coordinating officers visited 18 locations, that include Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Nagaon, Lumding, Dimapur Airport, Golaghat, Jorhat Airport, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh Airport, Namsai, Tezu Airport, Roing, Passighat, Silapathar, North Lakhimpur, Naharlagun, Hollongi Airport, Biswanath Chariyali, Tezpur and Mangaldoi

Along the way, they distributed jute bags among citizens, raising public awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic on our environment. The crusaders of nature not only raised awareness, but also provided practical solutions marking a significant endeavour towards a Swacchh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Upon return, they were welcomed with cultural programme arranged by RHQ-NER’s women’s welfare wing, Kalyanmayee.