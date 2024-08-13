Assam Considers NGT Action Against USTM for Hill Cutting

HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: The Assam government is reportedly mulling legal action through the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for allegedly engaging in illegal hill cutting activities. These actions have been linked to the exacerbation of flooding issues in Guwahati.

According to sources, USTM’s hill cutting activities have caused significant environmental damage, leading to waterlogging and flooding in several areas of Guwahati. The situation has raised concerns among residents and environmentalists, prompting the government to consider NGT intervention to hold the institution accountable for its actions.

Government officials have indicated that they are gathering evidence and assessing the environmental impact caused by USTM’s activities. If the allegations are confirmed, the state is likely to move the NGT to take stringent measures against the university. The move reflects Assam’s broader efforts to curb illegal activities that threaten the state’s fragile ecosystem.

Environmentalists have long warned about the dangers of unchecked hill cutting in and around Guwahati, citing its role in increasing the city’s vulnerability to floods. The current situation has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations to protect the region’s natural landscape.