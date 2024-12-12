Assam CS reviews progress of Externally Aided Projects

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota convened a meeting with key stakeholder departments on to review the status of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the state, the Chief Secretary announced on Thursday.

The review focused on assessing both physical and financial progress, as well as defining timelines for the completion of ongoing and upcoming projects.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota stated, “Convened a meeting with all stakeholder departments to review the physical and financial progress, as well as the estimated timelines, of the Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), including both ongoing projects and those in the pipeline.”

According to the latest update, Assam is currently implementing 18 ongoing EAPs with a combined project cost of Rs 44,348 crores, while an additional 9 projects, worth Rs 16,910 crores, are in the pipeline.

These projects span various sectors critical to Assam’s infrastructure and development, including health, education, roads, and rural development.

During the review, project-wise budgets were discussed in detail, covering allocations, funds released, reimbursement processes, and any additional funding requirements.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the importance of financial discipline and transparency in managing these large-scale projects.

To ensure timely completion, Ravi Kota further instructed all project directors to closely monitor the progress of their respective initiatives.

He also called for enhanced coordination among departments to address any bottlenecks and expedite the implementation process.

“Instructed all concerned project directors to Intensely monitor the progress to complete their respective project well in time”, Kota added.