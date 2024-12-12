22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
type here...

Assam CS reviews progress of Externally Aided Projects

The review focused on assessing both physical and financial progress, as well as defining timelines for the completion of ongoing and upcoming projects.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota convened a meeting with key stakeholder departments on to review the status of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the state, the Chief Secretary announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The review focused on assessing both physical and financial progress, as well as defining timelines for the completion of ongoing and upcoming projects.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota stated, “Convened a meeting with all stakeholder departments to review the physical and financial progress, as well as the estimated timelines, of the Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), including both ongoing projects and those in the pipeline.”

https://twitter.com/CSAssam_/status/1867055790499987927

According to the latest update, Assam is currently implementing 18 ongoing EAPs with a combined project cost of Rs 44,348 crores, while an additional 9 projects, worth Rs 16,910 crores, are in the pipeline.

These projects span various sectors critical to Assam’s infrastructure and development, including health, education, roads, and rural development.

- Advertisement -

During the review, project-wise budgets were discussed in detail, covering allocations, funds released, reimbursement processes, and any additional funding requirements.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the importance of financial discipline and transparency in managing these large-scale projects.

To ensure timely completion, Ravi Kota further instructed all project directors to closely monitor the progress of their respective initiatives.

He also called for enhanced coordination among departments to address any bottlenecks and expedite the implementation process.

- Advertisement -

“Instructed all concerned project directors to Intensely monitor the progress to complete their respective project well in time”, Kota added.

5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt to host 3rd Cooperative Fair from Dec 13-15

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter 10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India