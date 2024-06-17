Assam Digitizes Ancient Manuscripts to Preserve Cultural Heritage

HT Digital

June 17, Monday: The Suryya Kumar Bhuyan Memorial Trust and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Assam, have made significant strides in preserving the state’s rich historical resources through digitization. In a recent ceremony at the Morigaon District Commissioner’s office, the digital versions of rare sanchi manuscripts and artefacts from Sri Sri Narowa Bali Satra and Sri Sri Narowa Kuji Satra were officially handed over to the representatives of these satras by District Commissioner Devashish Sharma.

- Advertisement -

The initiative to digitize these invaluable documents is a collaborative effort aimed at safeguarding Assam’s cultural heritage. Retired IAS officer and Co-convenor of INTACH, Assam, Swapnanil Barua, emphasized the importance of this project, noting that there are 22 satras in Morigaon district, each housing numerous ancient books, idols, and other valuable items. Barua highlighted that these ancient resources offer a wealth of historical narratives, and their proper preservation is crucial for facilitating future research and study.

Dr. Sheila Bora, a prominent writer and the convener of INTACH, Assam, elaborated on the organization’s mission. INTACH is dedicated to identifying, documenting, preserving, and making accessible the historical resources of India. In 2022, the Assam Chapter of INTACH began the preservation of manuscripts at Sri Sri Narowa Kuji Satra and Sri Sri Narowa Bali Satra. Dr. Bora explained that these manuscripts are primary sources of written information from the Middle Ages, offering the most authentic evidence of medieval Assam and recording significant aspects of life from that era.

The meeting held to hand over the digitized documents was also an occasion to appreciate the ongoing preservation work and emphasize the need to extend these efforts to other satras in the Morigaon district. Dr. Bora underscored that preserving these historical resources is vital for passing down knowledge to future generations, aiding in both conservation and scholarly research.

The digitization project is being led by a team of conservators under the guidance of Dr. Sheila Bora and Swapnanil Barua. Ramti Mridumaucham Barak, General Secretary of the Society for Srimanta Sankardev, Dhing, was appointed as the Chief Coordinator of the project, supported by Sanghati Adhikari and Papu Das as Manager. The conservation efforts are overseen by the Integration Officer, ensuring that the manuscripts are treated, preserved, and digitized using scientific methods. Local youths were trained and employed at both locations to assist in the process, ensuring community involvement and skill development.

- Advertisement -

At Sri Sri Narowa Kuji Satra, 227 manuscripts have been preserved, comprising 4,093 folios and 8,016 digitized images. Similarly, at Sri Sri Narowa Bali Satra, 370 manuscripts have been digitized, resulting in 6,221 folios and 11,282 images. The figurines have been meticulously preserved using natural Hengul Haital dyes, maintaining their historical authenticity.

During the function, certificates were awarded to the youths involved in the project, recognizing their contributions and efforts. This acknowledgement not only celebrates their hard work but also encourages continued engagement in heritage preservation.

The digitization of these manuscripts and artefacts marks a significant milestone in Assam’s efforts to preserve its cultural heritage. By converting these precious historical resources into digital formats, the state ensures their longevity and accessibility for future generations. This project also serves as a model for similar initiatives, demonstrating the importance of preserving and digitizing cultural heritage to protect it from the ravages of time.

As the digital versions of these rare documents are now accessible, researchers, historians, and the general public can explore Assam’s rich history in unprecedented detail. The initiative by the Suryya Kumar Bhuyan Memorial Trust and INTACH, Assam, reflects a profound respect for the past and a commitment to ensuring that future generations can learn from and appreciate the state’s historical treasures.

- Advertisement -

This digitization project not only preserves Assam’s heritage but also fosters a deeper understanding of the region’s history, traditions, and cultural evolution. The collaboration between various organizations and the involvement of local communities underscore the collective effort required to safeguard cultural legacies. Through such endeavors, Assam continues to honor its past while paving the way for future discoveries and insights.