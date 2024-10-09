26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Assam Govt to illuminate Guwahati with Smart Street Lighting Project

The project will install over 11,000 energy-efficient LED street lights across Guwahati as part of the first phase, out of a total of 20,667.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: In a groundbreaking step towards modernizing urban infrastructure, the Assam Government is set to launch the first phase of the Smart Street Lighting Project featuring Centralized Control and Monitoring Systems (CCMS), the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

The inauguration of this ambitious project is scheduled for 6:15 PM on 9th October at Nandi Mikir Primary School, Chachal, Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the event in the presence of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal and Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania.

The project will install over 11,000 energy-efficient LED street lights across Guwahati as part of the first phase, out of a total of 20,667.

Additionally, these lights will illuminate 944 roads, significantly enhancing the safety and sustainability of the city.

Meanwhile, the CCMS will allow centralized control over the lighting system, enabling group-level adjustments for on/off functions, dimming, and energy-saving features.

Lights will also be monitored remotely via a cloud-based management system, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing efficiency.

Furthermore, automatic dimming after midnight is another key feature designed to conserve energy and reduce costs.

With a total project cost of ₹83.96 crores, this initiative will drastically improve street lighting, enhancing safety for residents and promoting environmental sustainability.

Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October