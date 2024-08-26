31 C
Assam Police Seize 15,588 kg of Cannabis, Arrest 3 in Guwahati

Assam Police seized 15,588 kg of cannabis and arrested three individuals in Guwahati, marking a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the city.

HT Digital

August 26, Monday: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police have seized 15,588 kg of cannabis and arrested three individuals in Guwahati. The operation was conducted following a tip-off, leading to the discovery of the massive haul of illegal drugs.

The seized cannabis was found concealed in a truck, which was intercepted by the police during routine checks. The three arrested individuals are believed to be part of a larger network involved in the distribution of narcotics across the region. Authorities are currently investigating the source of the cannabis and the extent of the drug trafficking ring.

This seizure marks one of the largest drug busts in recent times in Guwahati and underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking in Assam. The arrested individuals are in police custody, and further investigations are underway to track down other members of the syndicate.

Assam Police have reiterated their commitment to curbing the drug trade in the state and have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities that may help in their efforts to keep the community safe from the scourge of narcotics.

