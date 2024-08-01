ASTC Guwahati City Buses to Display Color Strips for Easy Route Identification

HT Digital

August 1, Thursday: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has announced a new initiative to enhance commuter convenience in Guwahati by introducing color strips on city buses for easy route identification. This innovative approach aims to simplify the public transport system, making it more user-friendly for daily commuters and visitors alike.

Starting soon, all city buses operated by ASTC in Guwahati will display distinct color strips corresponding to their specific routes. This visual cue will help passengers quickly and easily identify the correct bus for their destination, reducing confusion and improving the overall efficiency of the public transport system.

ASTC officials explained that the introduction of color strips is part of a broader effort to modernize and streamline public transportation in Guwahati. “By implementing this system, we aim to make commuting more straightforward and stress-free for everyone. The color strips will act as a quick reference for passengers, allowing them to identify their desired route at a glance,” an ASTC spokesperson stated.

The initiative has been well-received by the public, with many commuters expressing optimism about the positive impact it will have on their daily travel. “This is a fantastic idea. It will save time and make the bus system much easier to navigate,” said a regular bus passenger.

The color-coded system is expected to benefit not only local commuters but also tourists and newcomers to the city, who often find navigating public transport challenging. The ASTC is committed to continuously improving its services and ensuring that public transportation in Guwahati meets the needs of its growing population.

In addition to the color strips, ASTC is exploring other measures to enhance the commuter experience, including real-time tracking of buses and digital information displays at bus stops. These initiatives aim to provide a more reliable and efficient public transport system, encouraging more people to use buses and reduce traffic congestion in the city.

As Guwahati continues to develop and expand, the ASTC’s efforts to modernize its public transport infrastructure will play a crucial role in supporting sustainable urban growth and improving the quality of life for its residents.

