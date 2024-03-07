BCCI Jt Sec Devajit Saikia inaugurates ‘NE Trophy World’ in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: Fond of trophy collecting or need one for a special occasion? Head straight to ‘NE Trophy World’ at Royal Arcade, B.Borooah Road, Ulubari in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

One of the premium and exclusive showroom of trophies was inaugurated on Wednesday by Advocate General, Assam & joint secretary BCCI Devajit Saikia in presence of renowned social worker Sriram Khoria and Ashok Kumar Agarwal. Speaking on the occasion chief guest Devajit Saikia said, “I am happy to inaugurate this kind of exclusive Trophy showroom in Guwahati where all kinds of Trophy and Momento are available under one roof.”

Saikia further said, “Getting a trophy in any competition or for your achievement means alot for you and your family. Whether you win a competition in school or you were awarded for your hard work. You will cherish the occasion lifetime. According to me, trophies are the best gift to remember throughout life. Speaking on the occasion, partner of the showroom Mr. Amit Khoria said that our store spread over 800sq.ft has a huge collection of trophies of all sizes from fitting a flat to tall ones at pocket friendly rates and as per the requirements of our esteemed customers.”

Young entrepreneur and partner of the store Ankit Agarwal said, “Nowadays trophies are required in all types of events. Such as sports events in school, colleges, universities, Sports academy etc. Apart from this trophies were required in corporate meetings, club meetings, annual meets etc to encourage them. We are expertise in making customised trophies according to the need of the occasion.”

He further said, “In our showroom customers will get all kinds of trophies under one roof from printing to cutting and sublimation. NE Trophy World is one stop destination for any kind of trophies within your budget.”