B Borooah College granted ‘autonomous’ status by UGC, accredited A++ in NAAC assessment

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 16: B Borooah College in Guwahati has been granted ‘autonomous’ status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This important decision was made following the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges during a meeting in June 2024.

The esteemed college has also received an A++ Grade accreditation in the latest NAAC evaluation.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “In a double delight for the prestigious B. Borooah College, it has been accredited A++ Grade in the recent NAAC assessment. It has also been accorded the status of an Autonomous College by the @ugc_india, in a testament to the highest standards of educational excellence in the college. My best wishes to the management, faculty and students of the college on these wonderful achievements.”

In a double delight for the prestigious B. Borooah College, it has been accredited A++ Grade in the recent NAAC assessment. It has also been accorded the status of an Autonomous College by the @ugc_india, in a testament to the highest standards of educational excellence in the… pic.twitter.com/H0hWUR4MeG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2024

- Advertisement -

Affiliated with Gauhati University, B Borooah College is set to attain autonomous status for a period of ten years, starting from the academic year 2024-25 until 2033-34.

Additionally, Gauhati University is required to release an official notification within a month to acknowledge the autonomous designation of B Borooah College.

Additionally, it was emphasized in the letter that B Borooah College should strictly follow all guidelines specified in the UGC Regulations for Autonomous Colleges, which are available on the UGC website.

Moreover, the institution must submit an application for an extension of its autonomous status at least three months prior to the expiration of the current autonomy period.