Jewellery House by Harshitah launched in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, March 6: Jewellery House by Harshitah, a beacon of elegance and sophistication, is excited to announce the grand opening of its exquisite showroom at Fancy Bazaar, near Lachit Ghat, Guwahati.

Founded by the dynamic mother-daughter duo, Anu Agarwal and Harshitah Agarwal, Jewellery House by Harshitah promises to be a haven for discerning jewellery enthusiasts seeking unparalleled craftsmanship and unique designs in Gold, Diamond and Polki jewellery.

The showroom was jointly inaugurated by Actress Zerifa Wahid, eminent educationist Anubha Goyal and a renowned Mahavastu Acharya Prakhar Dixit ji, Fitness Coach Ruchi Bharadwaj Borah in presence of Anu Agarwal & Harshitah Agarwal, founder of Jewellery House by Harshitah.

Located in the heart of Guwahati City, our showroom is poised to become the epitome of luxury, offering a curated selection of handcrafted pieces that blend traditional artistry with contemporary flair. Each creation at Jewellery House by Harshitah is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our passion for preserving the timeless allure of fine jewellery. Jewellery house by Harshitah is focused at developing concepts that speak about the heritage and culture of Assam.

“Our showroom represents the culmination of a lifelong dream to share our love for jewellery and our love for our state with the world,” said Harshitah Agarwal, founder of Jewellery House by Harshitah. “We are thrilled to invite all to experience the elegance and beauty that define our brand.”

At Jewellery House by Harshitah, customers can expect to discover a diverse range of designs that cater to every taste and occasion. From classic heirlooms to modern statement pieces, our collection is designed to inspire and captivate.

“Our jewellery is more than just adornment; it is an expression of individuality and style,” said Anu Agarwal. “Each piece is meticulously crafted to reflect the unique personality and essence of its wearer.”

The 3 day grand opening gala celebration promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring an exclusive preview of our latest collections, live demonstrations by our master craftsmen, and special offers for our esteemed guests. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey of creativity, innovation, and unparalleled luxury at Jewellery House by Harshitah. Together, let us celebrate the timeless beauty and elegance of fine jewellery.