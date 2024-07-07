Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Guwahati Traffic Police issues regulations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 7: The Deputy Commissioner of Police has issued a traffic advisory in preparation for the upcoming Shree Shree Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra scheduled for July 7.

The advisory has been issued regarding the anticipated artificial traffic congestion on various major roads throughout the city during the event.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police notified, “Citizens are requested to kindly take note of the following advisory on the occasion of Shree Shree Mahaprabhu Jagganath Rathyatra tomorrow.”

The Rath Yatra, commencing at 2 PM, is expected to impact traffic circulation on the subsequent routes:

1. GS Road (Paltan Bazar to Six Mile)

2. R.P. Road (Ganeshguri Flyover to Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir)

3. Kahilipara Road (Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir to Dakhingaon)

4. Beltola-Basistha Road(Last Gate to Basistha Chariali)

5. Tripura Goli (Balughat) upto Six-Mile Flyover

6. VIP Road (Six Mile Flyover to Narengi Tiniali)

7. Panjabari Road (Six Mile to Batahghuli) h) Refinery Road (1 No. Salbari to Gopalnagar Trijunction)

8. M.R.D. Road (Bamunimaidam Railway Colony to Hatigarh Chariali)

9. Mother Teresa Road (Gita Mandir to Zoo Road Tiniali)

10. A. T. Road (Paltan Bazar to Ulubari Chariali)

11. B.K. Kakoti Road(Ulubari Chariali to Arya Nagar)

12. A.K. Azad Road (Lalganesh to Nepali Mandir)

13. A.K. Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Dhirenpara)

14. M.D. Shah Road(Nepali Mandir to Gadhuli Bazar)

15. MG Road/ D.G. Road (Gauhati High Court to Maligaon Chariali)

16. S.J. Road (Kumarpara Panch Ali to Athgaon Bridge)

The Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Guwahati, Assam, has urged the public to avoid certain road sections during the event to help make travel easier during the event.

Citizens are advised to collaborate with traffic officials to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the Rath Yatra parade.