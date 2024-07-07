33 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 7, 2024
type here...

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Guwahati Traffic Police issues regulations

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 7: The Deputy Commissioner of Police has issued a traffic advisory in preparation for the upcoming Shree Shree Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra scheduled for July 7.

The advisory has been issued regarding the anticipated artificial traffic congestion on various major roads throughout the city during the event.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police notified, “Citizens are requested to kindly take note of the following advisory on the occasion of Shree Shree Mahaprabhu Jagganath Rathyatra tomorrow.”

- Advertisement -

The Rath Yatra, commencing at 2 PM, is expected to impact traffic circulation on the subsequent routes:

1. GS Road (Paltan Bazar to Six Mile)

2. R.P. Road (Ganeshguri Flyover to Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir)

3. Kahilipara Road (Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir to Dakhingaon)

- Advertisement -

4. Beltola-Basistha Road(Last Gate to Basistha Chariali)

5. Tripura Goli (Balughat) upto Six-Mile Flyover

6. VIP Road (Six Mile Flyover to Narengi Tiniali)

7. Panjabari Road (Six Mile to Batahghuli) h) Refinery Road (1 No. Salbari to Gopalnagar Trijunction)

8. M.R.D. Road (Bamunimaidam Railway Colony to Hatigarh Chariali)

9. Mother Teresa Road (Gita Mandir to Zoo Road Tiniali)

10. A. T. Road (Paltan Bazar to Ulubari Chariali)

11. B.K. Kakoti Road(Ulubari Chariali to Arya Nagar)

12. A.K. Azad Road (Lalganesh to Nepali Mandir)

13. A.K. Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Dhirenpara)

14. M.D. Shah Road(Nepali Mandir to Gadhuli Bazar)

15. MG Road/ D.G. Road (Gauhati High Court to Maligaon Chariali)

16. S.J. Road (Kumarpara Panch Ali to Athgaon Bridge)

The Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Guwahati, Assam, has urged the public to avoid certain road sections during the event to help make travel easier during the event.

Citizens are advised to collaborate with traffic officials to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the Rath Yatra parade.

9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Salaries of 4907 Assam Govt teachers put on hold due to...

The Hills Times -
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season Best Places to Visit in Vietnam 8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India