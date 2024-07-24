33 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

Bodoland Revolutionizes Science Education with Hands-On Learning

The Bodoland Science Education Program (BSEP) is transforming science and math education for 31,000 students in 245 schools

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 24, Wednesday: the Bodoland Science Education Program (BSEP) is set to revolutionize the learning experience for 31,000 students across 245 schools. This program, which emphasizes hands-on experimental education in science and mathematics, aims to eliminate the fear associated with these subjects among students in government schools across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

- Advertisement -

The BSEP is a flagship initiative under Gyan Swarang Bithankghi, in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation and Infosys Foundation. The program not only focuses on students but also empowers educators by training 300 government science and math teachers in the constructivist pedagogy approach and the “Make Your Own Lab” (MYOL) program.

The MYOL program is particularly innovative, equipping teachers with the skills and resources to create low-cost, hands-on science models and experiments. This comprehensive initiative includes teacher training, resource provision, mentorship, and community building, ensuring a holistic support system for educators.

In 2024, 160 teachers will undergo training at the Agastya International Foundation’s Creativity Campus in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. Already, ninety-eight teachers from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts have completed their training, with 62 more from Udalguri, Tamulpur, and Baksa districts currently participating. In 2023, 79 teachers were trained and are now actively implementing the MYOL program in their schools.

With these innovative initiatives and a strong emphasis on student-centric learning, Bodoland is fostering an inquiry-driven, interactive learning environment that promises to enhance student outcomes in science and mathematics.

- Advertisement -

Pramad Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTR, tweeted about this significant development, underscoring the region’s commitment to transforming education and cultivating a scientific temper among its students.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 Express Trains, Including Anand Vihar-Danapur and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati, Cancelled

The Hills Times -