Bodoland Revolutionizes Science Education with Hands-On Learning

July 24, Wednesday: the Bodoland Science Education Program (BSEP) is set to revolutionize the learning experience for 31,000 students across 245 schools. This program, which emphasizes hands-on experimental education in science and mathematics, aims to eliminate the fear associated with these subjects among students in government schools across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The BSEP is a flagship initiative under Gyan Swarang Bithankghi, in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation and Infosys Foundation. The program not only focuses on students but also empowers educators by training 300 government science and math teachers in the constructivist pedagogy approach and the “Make Your Own Lab” (MYOL) program.

The MYOL program is particularly innovative, equipping teachers with the skills and resources to create low-cost, hands-on science models and experiments. This comprehensive initiative includes teacher training, resource provision, mentorship, and community building, ensuring a holistic support system for educators.

In 2024, 160 teachers will undergo training at the Agastya International Foundation’s Creativity Campus in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. Already, ninety-eight teachers from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts have completed their training, with 62 more from Udalguri, Tamulpur, and Baksa districts currently participating. In 2023, 79 teachers were trained and are now actively implementing the MYOL program in their schools.

With these innovative initiatives and a strong emphasis on student-centric learning, Bodoland is fostering an inquiry-driven, interactive learning environment that promises to enhance student outcomes in science and mathematics.

Pramad Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTR, tweeted about this significant development, underscoring the region’s commitment to transforming education and cultivating a scientific temper among its students.