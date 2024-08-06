BOI Festive Exhibition kicks off in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: One of the most premium and prestigious exhibitions in the country, Boutiques of India (BOI) Festive Exhibition, has commenced at Vivanta By Taj at Khanapara in Guwahati. The two-day event, which started on Monday, will conclude on Tuesday. The 38th Edition of the ‘Fashion & Lifestyle’ exhibition was inaugurated by Siddharth Garodia (BNI regional executive director), RJ Mandy (cluster programming head at Radio Gupshup 94.3 FM), Divya Siotia (founder of Wommaniaas), and Payal Agarwal Jain (CEO of Boss Network), in the presence of Mira Devi Aggarwal (director of Boutiques of India Exhibition) and Sanjjay Aggarwal (founder & CEO of Boutiques of India Exhibition), along with other dignitaries.

“Many NGOs working primarily for women have benefited through us. We believe BOI is not only a place to shop but also a business platform for many small budding entrepreneurs who have dreams of achieving something big in life. The two-day event offers free entry and is open to all, providing a great opportunity for shoppers to fulfil their needs,” said the organisers.