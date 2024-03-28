Concern on revision of liquor outlet, bar renewal fees

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: The Confedaration of Hospitality Industry of Assam has raised concern on increase of annual renewal fees of bars and liquor outlets with effect from April 1.

With the increase in annual renewal fees price of lMFL is expected to rise buning hole in pockets of regular drinkers.

Amount to the tune of Rs 150 to Rs 312 is expected to rise from April 1 on various brands, sources said.

Price of 750 ml bottle of general brands will increase by Rs 150. Regular brands will increase by Rs 130, Luxury brand by Rs 175, elegant brand by Rs 225, premium bransd by Rs 312 and prices of 750 ml bottle of beer will increase by Rs 16, sources said.

“The Assam government has increased the annual renewal fees of bars and liquor outlets with effect from April 1 to strengthen the state exchequer. There are many people involved in the liquor business in the state who are concerned about this. The renewal fee, which has been increased from about 100 per cent to 430 per cent, is expected to hurt liquor traders,” a PR stated.

The confedration further stated that the the increase in annual renewal fees will create inconvenience of the employees across bars and liqour outlets in the state.

“A considerable number of employees work in liquor shops and bars in the state to support their families. But the recent decision by the state government is with the liquor dealers It will also inconvenience the employees,” the PR further stated.

“We urge the State Government to reconsider its decision to increase the renewal fees at an unexpected rate and provide relief to all those involved in this business. I request you to suspend the recent decision to increase the annual renewal fee of liquor shops and bars without implementing it immediately and collect the renewal fee at the old rate. We also request that a new decision be taken by June or July after all the work for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is completed. This will provide temporary relief to everyone and a decision acceptable to all can be reached after considering all aspects of the increase in renewal fees,” it stated.