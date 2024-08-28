Congress Stages Protest at Assam House Demanding Women’s Safety

HT Digital

August 28, Wednesday: Congress members gathered at Assam House in Guwahati to protest against the rising incidents of crimes against women in the state. The protestors, led by senior party leaders, demanded immediate and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of women across Assam.

- Advertisement -

During the demonstration, Congress leaders highlighted several recent cases of violence against women, criticizing the government’s failure to protect women and enforce laws effectively. They called for stricter law enforcement, better support systems for victims, and a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of gender-based violence.

The protest at Assam House is part of a broader campaign by the Congress party to raise awareness and pressurize the government into taking decisive action to safeguard women’s rights in Assam.