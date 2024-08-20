25 C
Cyber Police Recover ₹49,999 After Nalapara Resident Defrauded by Scammers

Cyber Police recover ₹49,999 for a Nalapara resident defrauded by scammers posing as a government agency. The victim was threatened and convinced to pay the amount.

HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: A swift operation by the Cyber Police Station (PS) team resulted in the recovery of ₹49,999, which had been fraudulently taken from a resident of Nalapara. The victim was duped by cyber fraudsters who posed as officials from a government agency, using threats of legal action to extort money.

The fraudsters convinced the victim to pay the amount under the pretense of avoiding severe consequences, leaving him distressed and vulnerable. However, after realizing he had been scammed, the victim immediately reported the incident to the Cyber Police.

Acting promptly, the Cyber PS team tracked the digital trail of the fraudsters and successfully recovered the full amount. The police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend those behind the scam. Authorities have once again urged the public to be cautious of such fraudulent activities and to report any suspicious communication immediately.

