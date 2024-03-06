Death Threat To Kutumba Surakshya Parishad President, FIR Lodged

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: The Kutumba Surakshya Parishad lodged an FIR with Geetanagar PS against a miscreant who threatened parishad president Satya Ranjan Borah with dire consequences.

A case 59/24 under IPC section 294 and 507 has been registered in this connection.

The parishad has been vocal against Christian Missionaries for allegedly executing exclusive religious practices in educational institutions.

By doing so, the parishad claimed that the missionaries have been violating Article 51 A which describes fundamental duties for citizens of the country.

“Christian Missionaries should stop their anti-India activities and practices of exclusive Christianity in the name of educational services in public schools. The anti-India activities of christian missionaries have come to light when a 10 year’s old child uttered “Jai Sri Ram” while opening a book in the classroom. He child was physically and mentally assault in a Christian Missionary ruled “Calvary English School”, Balipara, Sonitpur district of Assam on 5th February’2024 violating the Juvenile Justice Act, Article 14,15 of the Constitution of India; New Education Policy along with the Article 51 (A) of the constitution of India. After the unfortunate and painful incident; several Hindu Organizations showed their unhappiness and wrote series of letters to the Governor of Assam, the Chief Minister of Assam, the Chief Secretary of Assam, to the Archbishop of Guwahati along with Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district.

But, this is very much unfortunate to see the irresponsibility and visionless behavior of the government of Assam in this case. When the Chief Minister of Meghalaya reacted to this during the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly; the President of Kutumba Surakshya Parishad and the leader of the movement Satya Ranjan Borah has responded back with an email for formal discussion with the CM of Meghalaya too about the concern.

But, no one has shown their interest to solve the issues till date. It can be opined that showing their negligence the governments are showing their disrespect to the constitution of the India and its values for some unknown reasons. Therefore, the group of Sanatan Hindu organisations has decided to move to Gauhati High Court and to file a PIL in this connection to remove the religious practice and religious installations from the school campus. We have no problem with Jesus and Christianity.

But, we will not tolerate the way of their soft targeting schemes to propagate exclusive Christianity in the name of providing educational services. Christian Missionary ruled schools are not notified and recognized religious institutions as like the Islamic Madrassa. So, they cannot practice exclusive Christianity in their schools. They have to separate their exclusive practices from the school areas at an early date else we will go to road for democratic protest & agitations for the sake of the protection of the constitutional values; age old heritage culture, belief, spiritual practices and way of life of India.

We will keep fighting to get back our Social Justice, Spiritual Justice, Cultural Justice, Religious Justice, Psychological Justice, Mental-Physical Justice and the Justice for the Land of Bharat. During the time, someone from Christian Community threatened to kill in pieces Satya Ranjan Borah, president of Kutumba Surakshya Parishad and Dipankar Nath, asst secretary of the organisation. In this connection one case in Geetanagar PS of Guwahati has been registered 59/24 under IPC section 294 and 507.

We don’t want any kind of difficult consequences in Assam as like Manipur. So, we request every stake holder and the governments kindly to understand the seriousness of the concerns and to take the necessary action immediately,” a press release stated.